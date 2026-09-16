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Sudan's Army Says RSF Drones Struck Residential Areas in Blue Nile Capital
(MENAFN) Sudan's army accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of launching drone strikes on residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure in Damazin, capital of the country's southeastern Blue Nile state, in a statement issued Tuesday.
The army's 4th Infantry Division reported that its commanding officer, Maj. Gen. Ismail al-Tayeb Hussein, toured the city to assess damage inflicted on civilian sites and facilities following the strikes.
According to the division, the RSF deliberately aimed at populated districts. Hussein stated that the army is stepping up efforts to shield residents and critical infrastructure across the city. The RSF had not issued any public response to the accusations as of Tuesday.
Sources within the military told Anadolu that army air defense units shot down RSF drones over Damazin on Monday night, marking the second straight day of intercepted attacks.
The strikes follow closely on the heels of an earlier incident, reported two days prior, in which the army said it destroyed an RSF drone that had crossed into Blue Nile state from the Ethiopian border.
The announcement also comes amid other recent battlefield developments: the army said it seized the strategically significant Jabal Kadam area within Blue Nile state and beat back a joint assault by RSF forces and their allies in the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).
Blue Nile state holds considerable strategic weight, sharing borders with both Ethiopia and South Sudan and serving as a corridor for troop and supply movement.
The war between Sudan's army and the RSF, now in its third year, erupted in April 2023 amid a breakdown over plans to merge the paramilitary force into the national military. The conflict has since killed tens of thousands of people and forced an estimated 13 million from their homes, according to United Nations and international estimates.
The army's 4th Infantry Division reported that its commanding officer, Maj. Gen. Ismail al-Tayeb Hussein, toured the city to assess damage inflicted on civilian sites and facilities following the strikes.
According to the division, the RSF deliberately aimed at populated districts. Hussein stated that the army is stepping up efforts to shield residents and critical infrastructure across the city. The RSF had not issued any public response to the accusations as of Tuesday.
Sources within the military told Anadolu that army air defense units shot down RSF drones over Damazin on Monday night, marking the second straight day of intercepted attacks.
The strikes follow closely on the heels of an earlier incident, reported two days prior, in which the army said it destroyed an RSF drone that had crossed into Blue Nile state from the Ethiopian border.
The announcement also comes amid other recent battlefield developments: the army said it seized the strategically significant Jabal Kadam area within Blue Nile state and beat back a joint assault by RSF forces and their allies in the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).
Blue Nile state holds considerable strategic weight, sharing borders with both Ethiopia and South Sudan and serving as a corridor for troop and supply movement.
The war between Sudan's army and the RSF, now in its third year, erupted in April 2023 amid a breakdown over plans to merge the paramilitary force into the national military. The conflict has since killed tens of thousands of people and forced an estimated 13 million from their homes, according to United Nations and international estimates.
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