Gardening Tips: Tiny Bugs Taking Over Your Plants? Try 5 Natural Fixes First
Are you worried about tiny bugs eating your plants and disturbing your blooms? Worry not, we have got you covered. Keep scrolling to learn more!
Nothing disturbs a garden lover's peace more than seeing tiny bugs and insects eat their beautiful plants alive. They disrupt the whole garden and may cause long-term damage if not controlled in time.
Mix mild liquid soap with water to break down the outer layer of soft-bodied bugs like aphids and mites.
Apply a diluted neem oil mix to disrupt the feeding and life cycles of common pests.
Blend pungent kitchen alliums with water to create a strong scent barrier that repels insects.
Dust this natural fossil powder on the soil to dry out crawling pests.
Use a firm spray of water from a garden hose to knock small insect clusters off your plants.
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