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Gardening Tips: Tiny Bugs Taking Over Your Plants? Try 5 Natural Fixes First

Gardening Tips: Tiny Bugs Taking Over Your Plants? Try 5 Natural Fixes First


2026-09-16 07:15:43
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Are you worried about tiny bugs eating your plants and disturbing your blooms? Worry not, we have got you covered. Keep scrolling to learn more!

Nothing disturbs a garden lover's peace more than seeing tiny bugs and insects eat their beautiful plants alive. They disrupt the whole garden and may cause long-term damage if not controlled in time.

Mix mild liquid soap with water to break down the outer layer of soft-bodied bugs like aphids and mites.

Apply a diluted neem oil mix to disrupt the feeding and life cycles of common pests.

Blend pungent kitchen alliums with water to create a strong scent barrier that repels insects.

Dust this natural fossil powder on the soil to dry out crawling pests.

Use a firm spray of water from a garden hose to knock small insect clusters off your plants.

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AsiaNet News

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