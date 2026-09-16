Govt Eases Business For Exporters 24,000 Join Interest Subvention

The government has stepped up measures to ease business for exporters, with approvals for market access initiatives rising sharply and nearly 24,000 registrations recorded under the Interest Subvention Scheme, according to official data as of September 14, 2026.

The Interest Subvention Scheme for pre- and post-shipment export credit has recorded 23,924 registrations from 9,249 distinct Importer-Exporter Code (IEC) holders. Exporters can now use a single registration to avail interest subvention and collateral support for export credit. The platform also provides information on other benefits under the Export Promotion Mission, including credit assistance for e-commerce exports, export factoring and emerging export opportunities.

Expanding Market Access

Under the Market Access Support Intervention, 339 events have been approved for the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26 and the first quarter of FY 2026-27. This compares with 244 events approved during the entire FY 2024-25. Europe accounted for the largest share at 27 per cent of the approved events, while South Asia and ASEAN accounted for around 9 per cent each.

Separately, 98 proposals have been approved under the Rupee-Based Settlement Mechanism (RBSM) for market access support, the highest among the destinations and mechanisms tracked. Among overseas markets, Germany led with 85 approved applications, followed by the United States with 70 and Italy with 62. The United Kingdom recorded 44 approvals, Russia 43, Saudi Arabia 35, Japan 29, Australia 26 and China 24.

Measures to Stabilize Sugar Supply

The government has also taken steps to address a shortfall in domestic sugar availability linked to El Niño conditions. A duty-free Raw Sugar Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) of 10 lakh tonnes was notified on August 20, 2026, and will remain valid until October 31, 2026. Of this, 8.12 lakh tonnes have already been allocated.

A separate one-time facility allowing the conversion of Advance Authorisation entitlements into TRQ has enabled the release of an additional 2.65 lakh tonnes of sugar. The measure is aimed at easing domestic supply pressure while balancing the interests of manufacturers and maintaining price stability.

Relaxed Norms for Export Houses

The government has also relaxed eligibility norms for One Star Export House status. Under an amendment to the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, notified on August 21, exporters across sectors can now qualify by showing export performance in any two of the preceding three years. Earlier, exporters were required to demonstrate performance in all three years. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)