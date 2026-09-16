Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NOV Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call


2026-09-16 06:31:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company's results after the market closes for trading on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The call will be webcast live on .

About NOV
NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely and efficiently produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Visit for more information.

Source: NOV Inc.

CONTACT:
Amie D'Ambrosio
Director, Investor Relations
(713) 375-3826
...


MENAFN16092026004107003653ID1111673098



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search