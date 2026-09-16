Raj Civic Elections: Cong, BJP Workers Clash In Kota Repolling Underway At 10 Booths

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 16 (IANS) Repolling was underway on Wednesday at 10 voting booths across Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Suket after EVM-related issues stalled results at these booths in the local body elections.

The State Election Commission had ordered fresh polling after technical issues with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) prevented vote counts from being displayed during the counting process on September 14. Voting, which began at 7 a.m., will continue until 6:00 p.m., after which the EVMs will be sealed and deposited in secure strongrooms. Counting of votes cast in the repolling will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, following which the pending results will be declared.

A political confrontation was reported during repolling in Ward No. 87 of the Kota Municipal Corporation. Workers supporting the BJP and Congress reportedly clashed over an issue during the voting process.

The dispute escalated into a physical scuffle outside the polling station, with workers from both sides allegedly exchanging kicks and punches. The incident created tension in the area while voting was underway.

The ward is witnessing a direct contest between BJP candidate Pushpa Chaudhary and Congress candidate Lakshmi Sharma. The close contest has led to heightened activity among supporters of both candidates.

Following information about the clash, police and administrative officials reached the spot and deployed additional security personnel. The situation was brought under control, and the workers involved were dispersed. Security arrangements around the polling station were subsequently strengthened to ensure that voting could continue peacefully.

According to the State Election Commission, during counting for the recently concluded urban local body elections, some EVMs failed to display the vote count when returning officers attempted to retrieve the results. The district election officers' reports were reviewed, and the Commission found that the number of votes that had not been displayed on the affected machines exceeded the victory margin between the candidates concerned. The Commission subsequently ordered repolling at the affected booths so that the results could be determined through a fresh vote.

Repolling is being held at 10 booths across the Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota Municipal Corporations and the Suket Municipality. In the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, Booth No. 111 (Ward 09), Booth No. 235 (Ward 18), Booth No. 343 (Ward 25), and Booth Nos. 477 and 484 (Ward 34) are witnessing repolling; while in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, Booth No. 338 (Ward 50) is witnessing repolling; in Kota Municipal Corporation, Booth No. 99 (Ward 87), Booth No. 448 (Ward 44), and Booth No. 576 (Ward 11) are undergoing repolling; and in Suket Municipality, Kota, Booth No. 05 (Ward 04) is witnessing repolling.

Because of the repolling, the election process for the posts of mayor in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, and chairperson in Suket, has been temporarily held up.

The process will move forward after the counting of the fresh votes on September 17.

The Election Commission has issued special instructions for the repolling process. The indelible ink mark applied to voters during the original polling is being disregarded. Eligible voters participating in the repolling are being marked with indelible ink on the middle finger of the left hand.

The mark is being applied so that it is clearly visible from the nail to the first section of the skin. Only voters whose names appeared on the original electoral roll for the respective polling booth are eligible to participate in the repolling.

New EVMs, along with fresh ballot papers and tendered ballot papers, were prepared and dispatched to the affected polling stations. The previously used machines have been sealed under administrative supervision. Information about the repolling was communicated to the public through announcements and drumbeats, while candidates and their election agents were also informed in writing.

The outcome of the affected wards remains pending until the fresh votes are counted on September 17. The repolling is, therefore, being closely watched by candidates and supporters of the BJP, Congress and Independents.