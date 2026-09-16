Anti-Encroachment Drive In Ranchi Sparks Fresh Protest, Residents Block Highway For Second Day In Row

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Sep 16 (IANS) Tensions flared for the second consecutive day in Ranchi's HEC Bypass Road area on Wednesday as local residents took to the streets and intensified their protest against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive by blocking the main road and disrupting traffic movement.

A large number of people gathered near DPS Chowk and staged a road blockade, leading to a traffic jam on the busy stretch.

The situation turned tense as protesters and police engaged in heated arguments and brief scuffles, following which the police used mild force to bring the situation under control.

The anti-encroachment operation, launched on Tuesday, continued on Wednesday with teams from the Ranchi district administration and the Municipal Corporation arriving at the HEC Bypass Road area accompanied by a heavy police force, JCB machines and other vehicles.

According to the administration, the drive is aimed at removing illegal structures built on land belonging to the Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) and the Railways.

As officials began demolishing some houses and other constructions, local residents, particularly women, came out in protest. Demonstrators claimed they had been living in the area for years and said the demolition drive had pushed their families into a housing crisis.

They alleged that authorities did not provide adequate time to remove their belongings before carrying out the action. Some women also complained that the demolitions were undertaken immediately after the Hartalika Teej festival.

During the protest, residents blocked traffic on the main road between Birsa Chowk and Satellite Chowk, causing long queues of vehicles on both sides and severely affecting traffic movement during peak morning hours.

Protesters urged the administration to reconsider the drive and find a solution keeping in mind the plight of affected families.

The affected residents had also staged a road blockade for nearly two-and-a-half hours on Tuesday, resulting in major traffic disruptions, with some travellers reportedly missing their flights.

Officials, however, maintained that the campaign to remove encroachments from government and public land would continue. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further road blockades or law-and-order issues.