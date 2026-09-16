Seoul Declaration: South Korea, Central Asia Target New Energy Value Chains

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)South Korea and Central Asian countries are seeking to develop new energy value chains by expanding cooperation in natural gas processing, petrochemicals and clean energy technologies.

According to the press service of Kyrgyz president, the agreement was outlined in the Seoul Declaration adopted following the first South Korea–Central Asia Summit.

The document outlines the sides' vision for strengthening cooperation in strategic energy sectors.

The leaders highlighted the importance of cooperation in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries, emphasizing the need to strengthen energy supply chains between South Korea and Central Asian countries.

"The leaders expressed interest in exploring promising areas for promoting joint projects in deep natural gas processing and the modernization of energy infrastructure using South Korea's advanced clean technologies," the declaration says.

The sides also expressed interest in developing cooperation in hydropower, renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, modernization of energy infrastructure and the development of clean energy technologies.

Meanwhile, the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit is being held in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders' level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.