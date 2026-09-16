Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs In Asia Training Course Set For October 79, 2026, Delivering Practical Regulatory Insight Across Key Asian Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia's fast-growing pharmaceutical sector offers expansion opportunities, but varied regulations demand local strategies; ASEAN harmonisation may ease market access.

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Asia Training Course (Oct 7th - Oct 9th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Asia Training Course will take place online from October 7–9, 2026, providing a practical overview of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs across Asia, including India, ASEAN markets, China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Delivered by IPI Academy, the three-day programme addresses the regulatory processes involved in gaining and maintaining successful marketing authorisation across diverse Asian markets, while examining ASEAN harmonisation initiatives and recent regulatory developments.

The programme covers underlying official regulatory sources, practical regulatory requirements, local manufacturing requirements, company and product registration, application processes, recent developments and regional harmonisation. The agenda provides country-focused coverage spanning the Philippines, Brunei, PR of China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam/Cambodia/Laos, Taiwan and Korea, followed by an outline on Japan and ASEAN Harmonisation.

Why You Should Attend



Assess key Asian markets: Review country-specific and regional regulatory requirements across the programme's three-day agenda.

Explore ASEAN: Examine ASEAN regulatory structures and harmonisation opportunities.

Understand registration: Discuss company and product registration outlines and the application process.

Track regulatory developments: Assess the impact of recent regulatory developments across the region. Earn CPD recognition: Receive 18 hours of CPD for your records and a certificate of completion.

The course is primarily designed for Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs professionals, including those working with Asian countries, seeking updates on recent developments or requiring guidance on current challenges. It may also interest professionals in Marketing, Logistics and Production.

Featured Speakers

Ms Monica Dressler-Meyer; DRA Manager, Management Forum, with regulatory experience across pharmaceutical companies and responsibility for Asia Pacific; she previously worked at F. Hoffmann-La Roche in Switzerland and holds a Degree in Chemistry and Biochemistry from Basel University.

Dr Alan Chalmers; Pharmacist, Management Forum, with more than 35 years of industrial experience, mainly in pharmaceutical regulatory affairs; he has consulted for IFPMA and WHO and served as Chairman of the Organising Committee of the initial IFPMA Asian Regulatory Conferences in Hong Kong and Singapore.

With the online training scheduled for October 7–9, 2026, professionals seeking structured insight into pharmaceutical regulatory affairs across Asia can register their interest through Research and Markets.

For more information about this training visit

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