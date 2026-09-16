Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Training Course Meets Rising Demand For Animal Drug Safety, Regulatory Compliance And Skilled Professionals (Nov 4Th - Nov 5Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Evolving EU veterinary pharmacovigilance rules and Brexit impacts are driving demand for compliance training, safety reporting, signal detection, risk management and PSMF expertise.

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Training Course (Nov 4th - Nov 5th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Training Course, delivered by IPI Academy, will take place online on November 4–5, 2026. The seminar provides a comprehensive, practical assessment of the requirements of Volume IXB, identified on the course page as the key document on pharmacovigilance guidelines used by veterinary regulatory authorities. It also examines the potential impact of Brexit on pharmacovigilance and the implications of proposed EU Regulation (2019/6) on Veterinary Medicinal Products. Interactive sessions throughout the programme allow delegates to discuss current issues with the experienced trainer.

Why You Should Attend



Master the DDPS and PSMF: Examine the purpose, maintenance and transition from the Detailed Description of the Pharmacovigilance System to the Pharmacovigilance System Master File.

Strengthen PV compliance: Review PV training requirements, company core safety information, CCDS development and methods for measuring compliance.

Improve safety assessment: Explore product safety reviews, signal detection, benefit-risk assessments and risk minimisation.

Prepare for audits and inspections: Examine what inspectors look for, inspection findings and outcomes, and proposed EU pharmacovigilance legislation. Address crisis management: Cover risk management, dealing with an alert and communication with the public.

The course is intended for professionals with some experience of veterinary pharmacovigilance, including adverse event monitoring and drug safety officers, QPPVs and deputy QPPVs, and personnel from regulatory affairs and registration departments. The course can also form part of training to become a QPPV or deputy QPPV. Participants can receive 12 hours of CPD for their records and a certificate of completion.

Featured Course Expert

Mr Declan O'Rourke; Director, Ortec PV Consultancy Ireland: He has more than 20 years' industry experience spanning technical, marketing, product development, clinical development, production and pharmacovigilance roles. He is a veterinary surgeon, holds a Diploma in Marketing, an MBA and a Fellowship of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, and is an Honorary Associate Professor in Veterinary Pharmaceutical Development at Nottingham Veterinary School.

For more information about this training visit

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