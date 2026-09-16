Data Integrity Auditor Masterclass Targets Rising Compliance Demand And Expanding Career Opportunities Through The Forecast Period (Oct 14Th - Oct 15Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising regulatory scrutiny is driving demand for practical, cross-functional pharmaceutical data integrity audit training, certification and readiness support.

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Integrity Auditor Masterclass Training Course (Oct 14th - Oct 15th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Integrity Auditor Masterclass Training Course, delivered by IPI Academy, will take place online on October 14–15, 2026, from 09:30 on October 14 through 16:30 GMT+1 on October 15. The two-day training addresses data integrity from the perspective of GxP audits, with practical guidance on successful data integrity audits, health authority expectations and the skills required by data integrity auditors. The programme covers audits across warehouse, production, quality control, quality assurance, critical utilities and engineering, alongside sample applications, question lists, case studies and audit scenarios.

Why You Should Attend



Strengthen audit planning: Learn how to prepare a risk-based DI audit plan and select the DI audit team.

Apply ALCOA and ALCOA+: Examine core data integrity principles and requirements.

Audit critical functions: Address DI auditing across manufacturing, laboratories, warehouses, supply chains and critical utilities.

Examine electronic data: Cover electronic records and signatures, audit-trail review, IT infrastructure, cloud systems and spreadsheets. Test practical knowledge: Complete case studies, audit scenarios and a final assessment; successful delegates receive the title“Certified Data Integrity Auditor.”

Featured Course Expert

Mustafa Edik, Independent GMP Consultant and Auditor: Edik has more than 25 years of experience, including roles at Bayer, the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority and pharmaceutical quality organisations. He conducts GMP and supplier audits according to FDA, EMA, PIC/S, TMMDA, MHRA, TGA, Health Canada and WHO regulations and guidelines.

The course is aimed at personnel in quality assurance and quality control, validation, R&D, audit, regulatory, IT, warehouse and supply chain, engineering and procurement, as well as health authority inspectors. Participants can receive 12 hours of CPD and a certificate of completion.

With the October 14–15, 2026 training date approaching, professionals seeking focused instruction in data integrity auditing can review the programme and register their interest through Research and Markets.

For more information about this training visit

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