Final Terms For Bonds Admitted To Trading 17Th September 2026
Announcement no. 78/2026
Final terms for bonds admitted to trading 17 th September 2026
On 17th September 2026, Jyske Realkredit A/S will be admitted to trading new Covered Bonds (SDO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.
The full prospectus for the Bonds consists of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated June 4th 2026.
Jyske Realkredit's base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit's home page jyskerealkredit.com
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
Attachments
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DK0009420812 - Final terms series 5 111.E.59
DK0009421034 - Final terms series 5 411.E.OA 59
DK0009421117 - Final terms series 5 411.E.OA30 59
DK0009421380 - Final terms series 4 111.E.49
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