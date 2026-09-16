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HONOR Launches "Pad Carnival" to Support Students and Families During the New School Season
(MENAFN- mslgroup) As the academic year enters its full swing, families across the region are actively preparing for students to pack in the latest of intelligent technology for day-to-day school use. Keeping this in mind, HONOR is announcing its HONOR Pad Carnival, which is currently running across all HONOR Experience stores and retail partners. Rooted in a commitment to community support and aimed at those who missed the back-to-school offer period, this limited-time event offers significant discounts across HONOR’s entire tablet lineup, ensuring students have accessible, high-quality technology for the modern classroom.
Recognizing that digital tools are now fundamental to a child's educational development, this initiative is designed to remove financial barriers to premium learning hardware. The Pad Carnival spans the complete HONOR ecosystem, heavily subsidizing the devices that matter most, with a special focus on two essential educational tools:
•HONOR Pad 10 Wi-Fi: Featuring a vibrant 12.1-inch display and powerful multitasking capabilities, this device acts as a versatile digital notebook. It provides students with a fast, intuitive interface for managing daily schoolwork, virtual classes, and interactive learning modules. This model will now be available for AED 1,249m complete with a keyboard folio included.
•HONOR Pad X9b Max: Equipped with an expansive 13-inch 2.5K display and a massive 10,100mAh battery, this new tablet guarantees uninterrupted focus throughout the longest school days. Most importantly for parents, it features built-in, multi-layered eye comfort technology specifically engineered to protect children's vision during extended reading and research sessions. It will be available for a discounted price of AED 849.
The transition back to school is a demanding period for families. By prioritizing accessibility during this season, HONOR is actively giving back to the community—helping parents equip their children with intelligent, reliable devices that foster creativity and academic growth without compromise.
The HONOR Pad Carnival offers are currently available at all HONOR Experience stores and all major retail partners.
Recognizing that digital tools are now fundamental to a child's educational development, this initiative is designed to remove financial barriers to premium learning hardware. The Pad Carnival spans the complete HONOR ecosystem, heavily subsidizing the devices that matter most, with a special focus on two essential educational tools:
•HONOR Pad 10 Wi-Fi: Featuring a vibrant 12.1-inch display and powerful multitasking capabilities, this device acts as a versatile digital notebook. It provides students with a fast, intuitive interface for managing daily schoolwork, virtual classes, and interactive learning modules. This model will now be available for AED 1,249m complete with a keyboard folio included.
•HONOR Pad X9b Max: Equipped with an expansive 13-inch 2.5K display and a massive 10,100mAh battery, this new tablet guarantees uninterrupted focus throughout the longest school days. Most importantly for parents, it features built-in, multi-layered eye comfort technology specifically engineered to protect children's vision during extended reading and research sessions. It will be available for a discounted price of AED 849.
The transition back to school is a demanding period for families. By prioritizing accessibility during this season, HONOR is actively giving back to the community—helping parents equip their children with intelligent, reliable devices that foster creativity and academic growth without compromise.
The HONOR Pad Carnival offers are currently available at all HONOR Experience stores and all major retail partners.
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