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HONOR Brings Back-to-School Offers to Iraq with Savings and Gifts Worth up to IQD 179,000
(MENAFN- mslgroup) HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company has announced its latest back-to-school offers in Iraq, giving consumers more ways to upgrade their technology ahead of the new academic season. The campaign brings together a broad portfolio of tablets spanning productivity, learning, entertainment and family use, alongside special price reductions and gift bundles worth up to IQD 179,000 designed to add further value.
HONOR Pad X9b Max Brings More to Every School Day
At the centre of the campaign is the HONOR Pad X9b Max, HONOR’s new large-screen tablet combining a 13-inch 120Hz 2.5K HONOR Max Display, a 10100mAh Max Battery and intelligent productivity capabilities in a slim 6.72mm all-metal body.
Designed for study, creativity and entertainment, the HONOR Pad X9b Max combines a spacious display with the versatility to handle everything from research and presentations to streaming.
Its 10100mAh battery supports up to 16 hours of continuous video playback, 13 hours of document reading and 12 hours of note-taking in HONOR Notes, complemented by 45W SuperCharge. AI Memo can support meeting and note-taking workflows, while PC-Class File Management introduces a more familiar desktop-style approach to organising content.
For entertainment, IMAX Enhanced combines the large display with a quad-speaker system and up to 200% volume boost for a more immersive experience.
As part of the back-to-school campaign, the HONOR Pad X9b Max Papermatte 6+256GB comes with gifts valued at IQD 134,000, including the HONOR CHOICE Pencil Lite and Pad X9b Max Smart Bluetooth Keyboard black-Inbox.
The HONOR Pad X9b Max is also available in 6+128GB and 4+128GB configurations. The 6+128GB version includes gifts valued at IQD 65,000, comprising the HONOR CHOICE Pencil Lite and HONOR Pad X9b Max Flip Cover-Inbox, while the 4+128GB version comes with an HONOR CHOICE Pencil Lite valued at IQD 35,000.
More Choices for Every Back-to-School Need
The campaign extends across HONOR’s tablet portfolio, giving consumers a choice of devices and configurations to suit different needs and budgets.
The HONOR MagicPad 4 12+256GB comes with a bundle of accessories valued at IQD 179,000, including the MagicPad 4 Pencil White-Inbox, MagicPad 4 Keyboard White-Inbox and HONOR Wireless Mouse.
The HONOR Pad 20 series include the HONOR Pad 20 Pro 8+256GB, HONOR Pad 20 Papermatte 8+256GB and HONOR Pad 20 6+256GB, giving consumers a choice across different performance configurations. Each model comes with gifts valued at IQD 214,000, including the HONOR Magic-Pencil 4S, Pad 20 Smart Bluetooth Keyboard black-Inbox, HONOR Wireless Mouse 2 and HONOR school bag.
Families can also opt for the HONOR Pad X8b, available in 4+128GB and 4+64GB configurations, with both models receiving promotional price reductions and an HONOR Pad X8b Case-Inbox. The 4+128GB version is reduced from IQD 327,000 to IQD 295,000, while the 4+64GB version is reduced from IQD 293,500 to IQD 270,000.
Families can also choose the HONOR Pad X8b Kids 4+128GB, reduced from IQD 333,000 to IQD 310,000 and bundled with a dedicated HONOR Pad X8b Kids Case-Inbox. HONOR Kids further supports family use through parental controls to encourage healthier device habits.
The campaign also includes the HONOR Pad X7b 4+128GB, which comes with an HONOR Pad X7b Case-Inbox and an HONOR school bag, offering gifts valued at IQD 55,000. The HONOR Pad X7 4+128GB comes with an HONOR Pad X7 Case-Inbox valued at IQD 20,000.
Availability
HONOR’s back-to-school offers are available in Iraq for a limited period from 15th September to 31st October.
HONOR Pad X9b Max Brings More to Every School Day
At the centre of the campaign is the HONOR Pad X9b Max, HONOR’s new large-screen tablet combining a 13-inch 120Hz 2.5K HONOR Max Display, a 10100mAh Max Battery and intelligent productivity capabilities in a slim 6.72mm all-metal body.
Designed for study, creativity and entertainment, the HONOR Pad X9b Max combines a spacious display with the versatility to handle everything from research and presentations to streaming.
Its 10100mAh battery supports up to 16 hours of continuous video playback, 13 hours of document reading and 12 hours of note-taking in HONOR Notes, complemented by 45W SuperCharge. AI Memo can support meeting and note-taking workflows, while PC-Class File Management introduces a more familiar desktop-style approach to organising content.
For entertainment, IMAX Enhanced combines the large display with a quad-speaker system and up to 200% volume boost for a more immersive experience.
As part of the back-to-school campaign, the HONOR Pad X9b Max Papermatte 6+256GB comes with gifts valued at IQD 134,000, including the HONOR CHOICE Pencil Lite and Pad X9b Max Smart Bluetooth Keyboard black-Inbox.
The HONOR Pad X9b Max is also available in 6+128GB and 4+128GB configurations. The 6+128GB version includes gifts valued at IQD 65,000, comprising the HONOR CHOICE Pencil Lite and HONOR Pad X9b Max Flip Cover-Inbox, while the 4+128GB version comes with an HONOR CHOICE Pencil Lite valued at IQD 35,000.
More Choices for Every Back-to-School Need
The campaign extends across HONOR’s tablet portfolio, giving consumers a choice of devices and configurations to suit different needs and budgets.
The HONOR MagicPad 4 12+256GB comes with a bundle of accessories valued at IQD 179,000, including the MagicPad 4 Pencil White-Inbox, MagicPad 4 Keyboard White-Inbox and HONOR Wireless Mouse.
The HONOR Pad 20 series include the HONOR Pad 20 Pro 8+256GB, HONOR Pad 20 Papermatte 8+256GB and HONOR Pad 20 6+256GB, giving consumers a choice across different performance configurations. Each model comes with gifts valued at IQD 214,000, including the HONOR Magic-Pencil 4S, Pad 20 Smart Bluetooth Keyboard black-Inbox, HONOR Wireless Mouse 2 and HONOR school bag.
Families can also opt for the HONOR Pad X8b, available in 4+128GB and 4+64GB configurations, with both models receiving promotional price reductions and an HONOR Pad X8b Case-Inbox. The 4+128GB version is reduced from IQD 327,000 to IQD 295,000, while the 4+64GB version is reduced from IQD 293,500 to IQD 270,000.
Families can also choose the HONOR Pad X8b Kids 4+128GB, reduced from IQD 333,000 to IQD 310,000 and bundled with a dedicated HONOR Pad X8b Kids Case-Inbox. HONOR Kids further supports family use through parental controls to encourage healthier device habits.
The campaign also includes the HONOR Pad X7b 4+128GB, which comes with an HONOR Pad X7b Case-Inbox and an HONOR school bag, offering gifts valued at IQD 55,000. The HONOR Pad X7 4+128GB comes with an HONOR Pad X7 Case-Inbox valued at IQD 20,000.
Availability
HONOR’s back-to-school offers are available in Iraq for a limited period from 15th September to 31st October.
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