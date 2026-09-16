OpenClips / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Finally: OpenClips Turns a Single Product Link Into a Production-Ready Video Ad

16.09.2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST

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The category promised production-ready ads for years and kept making drafts. OpenClips crafts the ad. DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenClips Every prompt you write is time you lose. Not anymore Ad targeting and delivery have been automated for years. Producing the ads themselves has not changed nearly as much: most AI video tools open with an empty prompt field, so the person using them still has to decide what the ad should say, write the script and plan the shots before anything is rendered. On a campaign that needs dozens of variants, that stage is where most of the time is spent, not in the rendering. OpenClips uses the product page as its input instead, taking the imagery, the features and the positioning from it and working out a scene-by-scene storyboard on that basis. "Right now there is no faster way to get a production-ready ad out of a product page," said Dan Petkovic, CEO. "Every other tool hands you an empty prompt box and calls it creative freedom. You should be able to paste a link and get back something you can actually run." The platform aggregates more than 45 video and image models into one interface. This eliminates the need for multiple subscriptions and prevents assets from being scattered across different tools. The system routes every shot to the specific model best suited for the task, whether a scene requires cinematic realism or precise motion control. Users maintain a single library and one credit balance across all integrated models. Every Video Comes With Its Workflow: Copy It, Swap Your Product, Run It The team behind the tool, Coinis, spent 13 years buying performance media before building the system. They engineered the platform to focus on assets that drive conversions rather than mere demo reels. It generates the script, the storyboard, and the final render without requiring the user to write a single prompt or shoot new footage. The output is ready for immediate viral content and marketing campaigns. OpenClips also offers their workflows for free and there is no gatekeeping with prompts, reference images, models, no strings attached! OpenClips is a multi-model AI video and image generation platform built for elite creative players. It turns a product link into a finished, production-ready video ad, and puts more than 45 leading video and image models behind one composer, one credit wallet and one library. Every paid plan carries a commercial license covering advertising, client work and monetized channels.







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