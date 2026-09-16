B'luru Woman Found Dead In Lodge Under Mysterious Circumstances

MENAFN - IANS) Hassan, Sep 16 (IANS) A 23-year-old woman from Bengaluru was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a lodge in Sakleshpur taluk of Karnataka's Hassan district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Varsha, a resident of Nagasandra in Bengaluru. The incident took place at Koodige in Valalahalli of Sakleshpur taluk.

According to preliminary information, Varsha had travelled to Sakleshpur on a tour with three friends, including two men identified as Darshan and Raghu. The group had reportedly been staying in the area for the past four days after arriving on Friday.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated that they all had stayed in a single room. Varsha was later found dead inside the bathroom of the lodge.

The circumstances leading to her death remain unclear, and police are investigating the incident. The exact cause of death is expected to be established after the post-mortem examination.

Varsha's family members told the media that they came to know about her death on Tuesday after receiving a call from the police.

"We had come to know that they had gone on a tour last Friday. Yesterday, we received a call from the police informing us about her death. They told us that they did not know how or why the incident had happened. We are waiting for the post-mortem report," a family member said.

The family said Varsha had travelled with another girl and two boys, and that they were aware of her friends as they were her classmates.

"One of them is Darshan, and another is Raghu. They had informed us that they were going to visit Sakleshpur," the family member said.

Varsha had completed her BCom and was pursuing the Chartered Accountancy (CA). She had been studying in Mangaluru and had returned home around three months ago.

"We did not force her to take up a job. We thought she should relax at home for some time," the family member said.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Varsha's death.