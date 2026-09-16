Chhagan Bhujbal Slams Jarange Patil's Rhetoric Details Cabinet Concerns Over Maratha Quota Stir

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday launched a sharp critique against Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, condemning his aggressive rhetoric and the escalation of protests.

Speaking to the media, he revealed that cabinet ministers recently expressed collective outrage over Jarange Patil's relentless verbal attacks on political leaders, their families, and administrative officials.

Minister Bhujbal disclosed that following official cabinet sessions, ministers voiced deep frustration over Jarange Patil's unbridled language.

He noted that the activist has targeted the Chief Minister's father, cabinet colleagues like Chandrakant Bawankule, and even a female District Collector.

Describing Jarange Patil's campaign as an "unstoppable train", he remarked, "Better late than never", noting that colleagues have finally started speaking out against the mounting vitriol.

Recalling the severe unrest and arson in Beed -- where MLAs' houses and hotels were torched while police remained helpless -- Minister Bhujbal defended his decision to speak out and visit the affected areas.

While noting that the government accommodated 12 out of 13 demands, he emphasised that one demand violated the law, questioning how far authorities can bend legal rules to appease protesters.

He further asserted that the funds being allocated to the Maratha community should equally be extended to OBCs to protect their interests, reminding the government that 60 to 70 per cent of OBCs voted for the Mahayuti alliance.

Dismissing claims that Jarange Patil aided the former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the elections, Minister Bhujbal instead credited the coalition's success to welfare initiatives, such as the Ladki Bahin scheme and the leadership of Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. He pointed out that despite Jarange Patil initially fielding candidates, withdrawing them, and specifically targeting him in Yeola, he still successfully secured his victory.

Addressing other political matters, Minister Bhujbal stated that the state's Finance portfolio should ideally return to the NCP. He also voiced strong support for Dhananjay Munde's inclusion in the cabinet, describing him as an influential leader representing a major community, while clarifying that final decisions rest with the party leadership.