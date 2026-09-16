Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Jazz Fascinates Music Lovers In Switzerland

Azerbaijan's Jazz Fascinates Music Lovers In Switzerland


2026-09-16 05:17:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Following the gala concert at the Auditorium Stravinski, a concert programme dedicated to Azerbaijani jazz has been presented as part of the Septembre Musical Montreux-Vevey festival in Switzerland.

Renowned jazz pianist and composer Isfar Sarabski performed with his trio, featuring double bass player Makar Novikov and drummer Amir Bresler.

The programme included Sarabski's compositions "Horses of Garabagh", "Around the Thread", "BTS (Behind Train Station) Blues", "Planet" and "G-Man", as well as a jazz arrangement of Claude Debussy's "Clair de Lune". Tar player Shahriyar Imanov joined the trio for "Horses of Garabagh".

The concert also featured Azerbaijani musical works performed by well-known singers. Honored Artist Sevda Alakbarzade performed Said Rustamov's "Hardasan", while Ilkin Dovlatov sang the Azerbaijani folk song "Ay Lachin".

The programme combined Azerbaijan's musical traditions with contemporary jazz improvisation, introducing the Montreux audience to the distinctive musical language and expressive range of Azerbaijani jazz.

Azerbaijan's participation in the festival concluded with a diverse cultural programme covering national dance, classical music, mugham and jazz.

The performances presented the richness of the country's musical heritage alongside contemporary approaches to performance.

MENAFN16092026000195011045ID1111672646



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search