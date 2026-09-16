Malaysia Moves To Tighten Controls On Shipments To Israel

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced that authorities will tighten controls and investigate any suspicious cargo passing through the country.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a post on social media X that Malaysian authorities had seized cargo destined for Israel.

Kuala Lumpur's position was made public following a series of recent incidents involving the seizure of containers at Malaysian ports.

According to the information, Malaysian authorities had previously confiscated several suspicious shipments.

In particular, in August 2026, containers carrying components for electric bicycles bound for Israel's Ashdod Port were detained at Tanjung Pelepas Port.

Earlier, Anwar Ibrahim said that any Israeli national found in the country would be deported immediately.

Image: Hasnoor Hussain / Reuters