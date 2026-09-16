XRG Completes Acquisition Of Stake In Southern Gas Corridor

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

XRG, the international energy investment arm of the United Arab Emirates' ADNOC, has completed the acquisition of a stake in the Southern Gas Corridor.

According to a statement from XRG, the investment in the Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer network connecting the Caspian region with Southern Europe, contributes to the implementation of the company's integrated Caspian strategy, which brings together its investments in upstream projects in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

“Our investment in the Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer network connecting the Caspian region with Southern Europe, contributes to delivering XRG's integrated Caspian strategy, combining investments in upstream projects in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. This creates a more resilient platform supporting more sustainable, reliable and diversified gas supplies, regional economic development and long-term value creation,” XRG said.

On November 3, 2025, on the sidelines of the ADIPEC exhibition and conference in the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and XRG signed non-binding Heads of Terms regarding the acquisition of a stake in the Southern Gas Corridor Closed Joint Stock Company.

The document was signed in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding on investments in the Southern Gas Corridor between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and XRG CJSC.

Established in 2014, Southern Gas Corridor CJSC holds stakes in gas production assets and a pipeline network with a total length of 3,500 kilometers. The infrastructure has an annual transportation capacity of up to 26 billion cubic meters and enables the delivery of natural gas produced in the Caspian region to Southern Europe via Türkiye.