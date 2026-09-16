George Zakarashvili Appointed Georgia's Ambassador To Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

George Zakarashvili has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, Zakarashvili has held various positions at Georgia's Foreign Ministry headquarters and in the country's diplomatic missions over the years.

Since 2021, he has served as Georgia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, as well as the country's Permanent Representative to GUAM.

From 2016 to 2019, Zakarashvili served as Minister Plenipotentiary at the Section of Interests of Georgia at the Embassy of the Swiss Confederation in Russia. Between 2012 and 2016, he was Minister Plenipotentiary at the Embassy of Georgia in Ukraine and the Permanent Representation of Georgia to GUAM.

At various times, George Zakharashvili also served as Director of the Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Head of the Division for Relations with the Countries of Central Asia.