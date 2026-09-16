Baku Conference Highlights Middle Corridor's Development Potential (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A panel discussion on“The Middle Corridor as a Catalyst for Regional Integration and Infrastructure-led Development” took place in Baku as part of the 2nd International Conference of Leading National Think Tanks of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

During the panel discussion, participants addressed the need to implement harmonized infrastructure standards, compatible transportation systems, and simplified customs procedures to enhance the efficiency and predictability of Middle Corridor operations, as well as to expand opportunities for its development.

Fared Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism, noted in his remarks that the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor depends not only on its physical capacity but also on how efficiently cargo crosses national borders.

“The 'e-Permit' (electronic permits) and 'single window' systems are designed to simplify the documentation process when crossing borders, reduce administrative barriers, and ensure real-time tracking of cargo,” he stated.

Balázs Hendrich, head of the Hungarian mission to the Organization of Turkic States, noted that the Organization of Turkic States attaches great importance to the Middle Corridor as a strategic location.

“Particular importance is attached to expanding infrastructure between member states of the Organization of Turkic States, which makes the Middle Corridor the shortest and safest transport link between East and West. Member states are investing significant resources in the region's development.

The Organization aims to improve efficiency and reduce barriers through the standardization and harmonization of customs procedures and digital services,” he added.

Yaşar Sarı, director of the Heydar Aliyev Center for Eurasian Studies at Ibn Khaldun University in Türkiye, emphasized that while only 1 million metric tons of cargo used to be transported through the Central Corridor, today that figure exceeds 4 million metric tons.

“According to the World Bank's expectations and projections, this figure will reach 11 million metric tons by 2030. Today, intra-regional trade among member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) amounts to approximately $53 billion. It is expected to exceed $100 billion by 2030. The Middle Corridor will play a key role in building regional industrial capacity and preventing the outflow of value added, particularly that associated with mineral resources, to external powers,” he noted.

The 2nd international conference of leading national analytical centers of

the Organization OF Turkic States is taking place in Baku.

The main objective of the conference, dedicated to the theme “Enhancing Economic Cooperation across the Organization of Turkic States through Continuous Consultations and Joint Research,” is to discuss the prospects for developing economic cooperation among OTS member states, institutional mechanisms, and opportunities for joint research.

The conference is attended by representatives of various government agencies, think tanks, research institutions, and other organizations from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.