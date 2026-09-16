Uzbekistan, Pakistan Review Prospects For Stronger Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Pakistan discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation across political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian areas.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloev and Pakistan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan Muhammad Mudassir Tipu.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed key areas of bilateral relations and exchanged views on prospects for further developing cooperation between the two countries.

Particular attention was given to strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic ties, as well as increasing cooperation in cultural and humanitarian areas.

“The sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening bilateral relations and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across priority areas,” Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

The discussions also covered prospects for developing mutual ties, with the sides considering areas where cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan could be expanded.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts by the two countries to deepen bilateral engagement across multiple areas, including political contacts, economic cooperation and people-to-people relations.

Aloev and Tipu also exchanged views on a number of international issues, according to the ministry.

Moreover, the countries discussed their positions on developments on the international agenda and considered prospects for continued interaction on issues of mutual interest.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992, with bilateral contacts spanning political dialogue, trade, transport, investment, education and cultural exchanges. The latest meeting provides an opportunity for the two sides to maintain regular diplomatic engagement and identify practical areas for expanding cooperation.