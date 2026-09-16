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Charleroi Airport Strike Threatens Major Flight Disruptions
(MENAFN) A planned nighttime strike by air traffic controllers at Belgium’s Charleroi Airport is expected to disrupt hundreds of flights and affect as many as 300,000 passengers, authorities said Tuesday.
The industrial action is set to run for 24 nights between Sept. 16 and Oct. 10, following a strike announcement by an air traffic controllers’ union.
Belgian air navigation service provider Skeyes said the planned walkout could disrupt 832 flight movements, including 487 morning operations and 345 flights scheduled at night.
"At this stage, it is not yet possible to fully assess the additional impact of these actions on the rotation schedules of the airlines concerned," said Skeyes. "When aircraft cannot return to Charleroi overnight, this can also have consequences for the first flights they are scheduled to operate from Charleroi the following morning.”
Walloon Minister for Airports Cecile Neven warned that the industrial action could have broader consequences for the airport and its passengers.
"directly impact Charleroi Airport, its partners, and up to 300,000 passengers."
Airport authorities similarly estimated that as many as 300,000 travelers could be affected by the strike, equivalent to slightly more than 5,500 passengers each day.
The disruption could also create knock-on effects for airline schedules, particularly when aircraft are unable to return to Charleroi during the overnight closure period.
The industrial action is set to run for 24 nights between Sept. 16 and Oct. 10, following a strike announcement by an air traffic controllers’ union.
Belgian air navigation service provider Skeyes said the planned walkout could disrupt 832 flight movements, including 487 morning operations and 345 flights scheduled at night.
"At this stage, it is not yet possible to fully assess the additional impact of these actions on the rotation schedules of the airlines concerned," said Skeyes. "When aircraft cannot return to Charleroi overnight, this can also have consequences for the first flights they are scheduled to operate from Charleroi the following morning.”
Walloon Minister for Airports Cecile Neven warned that the industrial action could have broader consequences for the airport and its passengers.
"directly impact Charleroi Airport, its partners, and up to 300,000 passengers."
Airport authorities similarly estimated that as many as 300,000 travelers could be affected by the strike, equivalent to slightly more than 5,500 passengers each day.
The disruption could also create knock-on effects for airline schedules, particularly when aircraft are unable to return to Charleroi during the overnight closure period.
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