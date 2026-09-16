Industrial Fasteners Market Forecasts Growth From $91.04B (2025) To $115.67B By 2032, Profiling Hilti, Lisi Group, Bulten, Precision Castparts & 21 Other Key Players

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Healthcare BPO Market by Life Science, Provider, Payer, Technology, Model - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Healthcare BPO Market to Reach USD 735.05 Billion by 2031 as AI, Automation and Outsourcing Transform Healthcare Operations

The global healthcare BPO market is projected to grow from USD 459.83 billion in 2026 to USD 735.05 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 9.8%. Growth is being driven by mounting operational pressure across payer, provider and life sciences workflows, alongside increasing demand for specialized expertise, regulatory compliance and scalable global delivery capabilities.

Healthcare organizations are outsourcing claims administration, member enrollment, provider network management, payment integrity, revenue cycle management, medical coding, patient support, clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs and commercialization support. Market expansion is also supported by automation, AI-enabled coding, analytics-driven payment integrity, platform-based Business Process as a Service, and offshore delivery models that reduce costs and improve turnaround times.

Payers are engaging healthcare BPO providers to improve claims accuracy, limit fraud and improper payments, manage provider data and strengthen member services. Providers are outsourcing revenue cycle management, denial management, coding, clinical documentation and patient contact center operations to improve cash flow and reduce administrative workloads. Life sciences companies are expanding their use of outsourcing partners across clinical development, safety reporting, manufacturing support, supply chain management and regulatory operations.

Manufacturing & Packaging Led the Life Sciences Services Segment in 2025

Life sciences services include research and clinical development, manufacturing and packaging, supply chain and logistics, commercialization and medical affairs, safety, regulatory and quality services, and other support functions. Manufacturing and packaging accounted for the largest share of this segment in 2025 as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies continued to outsource high-value production and packaging activities.

The segment covers drug substance and drug product manufacturing, biologics manufacturing, sterile fill-finish, medical device assembly, clinical and commercial packaging, labeling and serialization. Demand is supported by the need for scalable manufacturing capacity, strict quality compliance, sterile production infrastructure and specialized packaging for regulated products.

Payment Integrity to Record the Fastest Growth Within Payer Services

The payer services market is segmented into member enrollment and billing, provider network management, claims administration, payment integrity, member and provider support, and other services. Payment integrity is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing efforts to reduce improper payments, billing errors, duplicate claims, coding issues, fraud, waste and abuse.

Payment integrity services include pre-payment review, post-payment audits, overpayment recovery, coordination of benefits, subrogation, claims coding review, clinical review and fraud analytics. Payers are increasingly using outsourcing partners as claims rules, reimbursement contracts, provider billing patterns and regulatory requirements become more complex. Rising healthcare costs are also prompting health plans to prioritize payment integrity to protect margins, improve claims accuracy and reduce avoidable medical spending.

Asia Pacific Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest healthcare BPO market growth rate during the forecast period. Key drivers include healthcare digitization, expanding private healthcare networks, broader insurance coverage and increased outsourcing across payer, provider and life sciences operations.

India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the Philippines are becoming increasingly important markets as healthcare organizations seek to manage growing patient volumes and improve claims, billing, medical coding, clinical data and patient support operations. India's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is developing infrastructure for connected health records and digital healthcare workflows, supporting future demand for technology-enabled outsourcing.

Asia Pacific also remains a major healthcare BPO delivery hub due to its skilled workforce, cost-efficient operations, English-language capabilities and established outsourcing infrastructure. According to Reuters in October 2024, the Philippines IT-BPM industry was expected to generate USD 38 billion in revenue and support 1.82 million jobs in 2024, highlighting the region's strong outsourcing base.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the healthcare BPO market include Optum, Inc. (US), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Accenture plc (Ireland), Cognizant (US), Infosys Limited (India) and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (US). The competitive analysis examines company profiles, service portfolios, technological capabilities, market strategies, contracts, partnerships, agreements, service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent industry developments. It also evaluates established companies and emerging participants across the healthcare BPO ecosystem.

Research Scope

The report categorizes the healthcare BPO market by service, technology model, service delivery model and region. Life sciences services cover:



Research and clinical development, including discovery and preclinical services, clinical trial management, clinical data and biostatistics, real-world evidence and late-phase services, and other research and development support

Manufacturing and packaging

Supply chain and logistics

Commercialization and medical affairs

Safety, regulatory and quality services Other life sciences services

Payer services include member enrollment and billing, provider network management, payment integrity, member and provider support, and claims administration. Claims administration is further analyzed across claims intake and data capture, adjudication and settlement, claims editing, pricing and repricing, claims adjustment, denials and rework, and claims payment and remittance support.

Provider services include revenue cycle management across front-end, mid-cycle and back-end functions; health information management and clinical documentation; patient engagement and contact center services; clinical support services; non-clinical administrative support; and other provider services.

Health information management and clinical documentation cover clinical documentation improvement, medical transcription, clinical documentation services, medical records management and release of information. Patient engagement services include patient contact centers, communication services, financial counseling and assistance, post-discharge follow-up and care navigation. Clinical support services include teleradiology, remote diagnostic imaging, remote patient monitoring data management, population health outreach and care coordination support.

Technology models assessed in the report include traditional BPO, automation-enabled BPO, platform-based BPaaS and AI-enabled BPO. Service delivery models comprise onshore, offshore and hybrid or multishore delivery. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Growth Factors and Opportunities

The report examines market drivers including the shift to ICD-10 coding standards and the upcoming ICD-11 standard, pressure to reduce rising healthcare costs, revenue losses caused by billing errors, demand for niche services, the need for structured processes and documentation, limited in-house expertise across end-use industries, and growing outsourcing activity within pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

Key restraints include hidden outsourcing costs and concerns about reduced visibility and control over business processes. Market opportunities include advanced data analytics and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence tools for drug discovery. Identified challenges include limitations in Medicaid data capture processes and continuing data security concerns.

The research also provides insights into upcoming technologies, research and development programs, and new service launches. Market development and diversification coverage includes high-growth markets, untapped geographies, investments, emerging services and recent healthcare BPO industry developments.

Primary Research Participant Breakdown



By company type: Tier 1, 60%; Tier 2, 30%; and Tier 3, 10%

By designation: C-level, 30%; director-level, 50%; and other participants, 20% By region: North America, 45%; Europe, 20%; Asia Pacific, 25%; and rest of the world, 10%

Value for Market Stakeholders

The report provides market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the global healthcare BPO market and its subsegments. It supports competitive positioning, investment planning and go-to-market strategy development through analysis of market shares, growth strategies, service offerings, technological capabilities and regional opportunities.

Stakeholders can use the findings to evaluate market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities while benchmarking leading providers, including Optum, Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys and IQVIA. The research also supports strategic assessment of partnerships, acquisitions, service innovation, geographic expansion and technology-led transformation across the healthcare BPO market.

Key Attributes:

