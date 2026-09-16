Permanent Modular Construction Market Set For Strong Growth As Demand For Faster, Cost-Efficient Building Solutions Rises, 20262031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Labor shortages, housing demand and green mandates are driving PMC adoption. BIM, AI, robotics, modular-as-a-service and data centers offer key opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Permanent Modular Construction Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Permanent Modular Construction Market Overview

The permanent modular construction (PMC) market is advancing as developers move building activity from outdoor sites into controlled manufacturing facilities. Volumetric modules are fabricated off-site with structural components, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, and interior finishes before transportation and permanent installation. This industrialized construction model can shorten project schedules by up to 50%, reduce material waste by nearly 30%, and strengthen quality control through standardized production.

Building Information Modeling (BIM), artificial intelligence (AI), digital twins and automated manufacturing are accelerating permanent modular construction adoption. These technologies improve design coordination, manufacturing precision and on-site alignment while reducing rework. The global permanent modular construction market is estimated at approximately USD 40 billion to USD 90 billion in 2025, with projected compound annual growth rates of 3% to 10% through 2030. Growth is supported by skilled labor shortages, green building requirements, urban housing demand, infrastructure investment and the need for rapidly deployable healthcare facilities.

Permanent Modular Construction Market Segmentation by Material



Steel-based modular construction: This segment is expected to grow by approximately 4.5% to 10.5% annually. Steel's strength-to-weight ratio supports mid-rise and high-rise development, while its durability, fire resistance and recyclability align with environmental, social and governance objectives. Demand is particularly strong for urban infill, commercial buildings and projects requiring vertical expansion.

Wood-based modular construction: Forecast annual growth ranges from 3.5% to 8%. Adoption is concentrated in North American and Scandinavian residential markets, including multifamily housing and hospitality developments. Cross-laminated timber is gaining attention for thermal performance, design flexibility and lower embodied carbon. Concrete-based modular construction: The segment is projected to expand by 3% to 7.5% annually. Precast concrete modules are used in institutional, hospitality and public infrastructure projects requiring structural longevity, acoustic insulation, fire safety and resilience in severe weather conditions.

Application Trends



Residential construction: Residential applications lead the permanent modular construction market, with estimated annual growth of 4% to 11%. Affordable housing, student accommodation and multifamily apartments are major demand areas. Government-backed housing programs in markets such as the United Kingdom and Canada are encouraging greater investment in modular manufacturing capacity.

Office and commercial buildings: This segment is forecast to grow by 3.5% to 8.5% annually. Businesses are adopting modular offices to accelerate expansion, create satellite locations and support reconfiguration with less operational disruption. Hospitality and healthcare: Annual growth is expected to range from 4.5% to 9.5%. Hotels benefit from repeatable room configurations and consistent brand standards, while healthcare providers use modular construction to add diagnostic, treatment and surgical capacity with reduced on-site noise, dust and disruption.

Regional Permanent Modular Construction Market Trends



Asia-Pacific: The region is the largest permanent modular construction market and is projected to grow by 4.5% to 11% annually. China, Japan and Singapore lead adoption through infrastructure spending, advanced manufacturing capabilities and regulatory support. Singapore's Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction requirements have helped establish the region as a center for modular innovation.

North America: Forecast annual growth ranges from 3.5% to 9%. Adoption is increasing in the United States, particularly in the Northeast and on the West Coast, where labor costs and housing shortages remain significant. Engineering companies are also introducing industrialized construction practices to infrastructure and energy projects.

Europe: The European market is expected to expand by 3% to 8.5% annually. The United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordic countries emphasize circular construction, low-carbon materials and module reuse. Public procurement policies are also supporting platform-based construction for schools, healthcare facilities and other government buildings. Latin America, the Middle East and Africa: These markets are projected to grow by 2.5% to 8% annually. Saudi Vision 2030 and major developments such as NEOM are generating demand for modular residential and hospitality projects. Brazil and Mexico are key Latin American markets, with opportunities in affordable housing and mining infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The permanent modular construction industry is shifting from localized manufacturing toward integrated global engineering, fabrication and logistics networks. ATCO Ltd. maintains a strong position in workforce housing and permanent modular buildings for energy and resource markets. Laing O'Rourke applies Design for Manufacture and Assembly processes to complex healthcare and infrastructure projects.

Fluor Corporation uses modularization to improve capital efficiency in oil, gas and mining developments, particularly in challenging locations. Lendlease integrates modular components into urban regeneration projects and continues to invest in timber-based systems supporting carbon-reduction targets. Modulaire Group operates a circular lease, renovation and reuse model across Europe and Asia-Pacific, serving commercial and public-sector customers seeking sustainable, rapidly deployable spaces.

Industry Value Chain

Value creation is increasingly concentrated in digital engineering, procurement and factory production. BIM-enabled design supports early coordination and standardized customization, while global sourcing strategies improve access to structural steel, cross-laminated timber and integrated building systems. Factory fabrication allows structural framing, insulation, finishes and services to be completed under controlled conditions while foundation work proceeds on-site.

Specialized transportation, permitting, heavy lifting and just-in-time delivery remain essential to successful execution. After installation, commissioning and regulatory approval can be completed more quickly, enabling property owners to begin operations or generate rental income earlier than under conventional project schedules.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Major opportunities include modular data centers, automated factory assembly, sustainability-linked financing and reconfigurable buildings offered through service-based commercial models. Green bonds and preferential financing may further support PMC projects because of their waste reduction, manufacturing efficiency and compatibility with low-carbon materials.

Market expansion is constrained by high factory investment requirements, module transportation limits, fragmented building codes and inconsistent financing practices. Manufacturers must also address logistical restrictions affecting module dimensions and project design. Greater regulatory standardization, improved lender familiarity and continued investment in robotics and digital construction will be critical to achieving economies of scale and sustaining long-term permanent modular construction market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Permanent Modular Construction Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7: Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8: Historical and Forecast Permanent Modular Construction Market in North America (2021-2031)

8.1 Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

8.2 Permanent Modular Construction Market by End Use

8.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

8.4 Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Type

8.5 Key Countries Analysis

8.5.1 United States

8.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 9: Historical and Forecast Permanent Modular Construction Market in South America (2021-2031)

9.1 Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

9.2 Permanent Modular Construction Market by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Type

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

Chapter 10: Historical and Forecast Permanent Modular Construction Market in Asia & Pacific (2021-2031)

10.1 Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

10.2 Permanent Modular Construction Market by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Type

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 India

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 Southeast Asia

10.5.6 Australia & New Zealand

Chapter 11: Historical and Forecast Permanent Modular Construction Market in Europe (2021-2031)

11.1 Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

11.2 Permanent Modular Construction Market by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Type

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 Germany

11.5.2 France

11.5.3 United Kingdom

11.5.4 Italy

11.5.5 Spain

11.5.6 Belgium

11.5.7 Netherlands

11.5.8 Austria

11.5.9 Poland

11.5.10 Northern Europe

Chapter 12: Historical and Forecast Permanent Modular Construction Market in MEA (2021-2031)

12.1 Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

12.2 Permanent Modular Construction Market by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Type

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

Chapter 13: Summary For Global Permanent Modular Construction Market (2021-2026)

13.1 Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

13.2 Permanent Modular Construction Market by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Type

Chapter 14: Global Permanent Modular Construction Market Forecast (2026-2031)

14.1 Permanent Modular Construction Market Size Forecast

14.2 Permanent Modular Construction Application Forecast

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Permanent Modular Construction Type Forecast

Chapter 15: Analysis of Global Key Vendors

15.1 ATCO Ltd.

15.1.1 Company Profile

15.1.2 Main Business and Permanent Modular Construction Information

15.1.3 SWOT Analysis of ATCO Ltd.

15.1.4 ATCO Ltd. Permanent Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.2 Laing O'Rourke

15.2.1 Company Profile

15.2.2 Main Business and Permanent Modular Construction Information

15.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Laing O'Rourke

15.2.4 Laing O'Rourke Permanent Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.3 Fluor Corporation

15.3.1 Company Profile

15.3.2 Main Business and Permanent Modular Construction Information

15.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Fluor Corporation

15.3.4 Fluor Corporation Permanent Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.4 Lendlease Corporation

15.4.1 Company Profile

15.4.2 Main Business and Permanent Modular Construction Information

15.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Lendlease Corporation

15.4.4 Lendlease Corporation Permanent Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.5 Modulaire Group

15.5.1 Company Profile

15.5.2 Main Business and Permanent Modular Construction Information

15.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Modulaire Group

15.5.4 Modulaire Group Permanent Modular Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

List of Tables and Figures

Table Abbreviation and Acronyms

Table Research Scope of Permanent Modular Construction Report

Table Data Sources of Permanent Modular Construction Report

Table Major Assumptions of Permanent Modular Construction Report

Figure Market Size Estimated Method

Figure Major Forecasting Factors

Figure Permanent Modular Construction Picture

Table Permanent Modular Construction Classification

Table Permanent Modular Construction Applications

Table Drivers of Permanent Modular Construction Market

Table Restraints of Permanent Modular Construction Market

Table Opportunities of Permanent Modular Construction Market

Table Threats of Permanent Modular Construction Market

Table Raw Materials Suppliers

Table Different Production Methods of Permanent Modular Construction

Table Cost Structure Analysis of Permanent Modular Construction

Table Key End Users

Table Latest News of Permanent Modular Construction Market

Table Merger and Acquisition

Table Planned/Future Project of Permanent Modular Construction Market

Table Policy of Permanent Modular Construction Market

Table 2021-2031 North America Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Figure 2021-2031 North America Permanent Modular Construction Market Size and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 North America Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Application

Table 2021-2026 North America Permanent Modular Construction Key Players Revenue

Table 2021-2026 North America Permanent Modular Construction Key Players Market Share

Table 2021-2031 North America Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Type

Table 2021-2031 United States Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Canada Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Mexico Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 South America Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Figure 2021-2031 South America Permanent Modular Construction Market Size and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 South America Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Application

Table 2021-2026 South America Permanent Modular Construction Key Players Revenue

Table 2021-2026 South America Permanent Modular Construction Key Players Market Share

Table 2021-2031 South America Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Type

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Figure 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Permanent Modular Construction Market Size and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Application

Table 2021-2026 Asia & Pacific Permanent Modular Construction Key Players Revenue

Table 2021-2026 Asia & Pacific Permanent Modular Construction Key Players Market Share

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Type

Table 2021-2031 China Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 India Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Japan Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 South Korea Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Southeast Asia Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Australia & New Zealand Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Europe Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Figure 2021-2031 Europe Permanent Modular Construction Market Size and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 Europe Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Application

Table 2021-2026 Europe Permanent Modular Construction Key Players Revenue

Table 2021-2026 Europe Permanent Modular Construction Key Players Market Share

Table 2021-2031 Europe Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Type

Table 2021-2031 Germany Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 France Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 United Kingdom Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Italy Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Spain Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Belgium Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Netherlands Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Austria Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Poland Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Northern Europe Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Table 2021-2031 MEA Permanent Modular Construction Market Size

Figure 2021-2031 MEA Permanent Modular Construction Market Size and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 MEA Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Application

Table 2021-2026 MEA Permanent Modular Construction Key Players Revenue

Table 2021-2026 MEA Permanent Modular Construction Key Players Market Share

Table 2021-2031 MEA Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Type

Table 2021-2026 Global Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Permanent Modular Construction Market Size Share by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Application

Table 2021-2026 Global Permanent Modular Construction Market Share by Application

Table 2021-2026 Global Permanent Modular Construction Key Vendors Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Global Permanent Modular Construction Market Size and Growth Rate

Table 2021-2026 Global Permanent Modular Construction Key Vendors Market Share

Table 2021-2026 Global Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Type

Table 2021-2026 Global Permanent Modular Construction Market Share by Type

Table 2026-2031 Global Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Permanent Modular Construction Market Size Share by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Application

Table 2026-2031 Global Permanent Modular Construction Market Share by Application

Table 2026-2031 Global Permanent Modular Construction Key Vendors Revenue

Figure 2026-2031 Global Permanent Modular Construction Market Size and Growth Rate

Table 2026-2031 Global Permanent Modular Construction Key Vendors Market Share

Table 2026-2031 Global Permanent Modular Construction Market Size by Type

Table 2026-2031 Permanent Modular Construction Global Market Share by Type

Table ATCO Ltd. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of ATCO Ltd.

Table 2021-2026 ATCO Ltd. Permanent Modular Construction Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 ATCO Ltd. Permanent Modular Construction Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 ATCO Ltd. Permanent Modular Construction Market Share

Table Laing O'Rourke Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Laing O'Rourke

Table 2021-2026 Laing O'Rourke Permanent Modular Construction Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 Laing O'Rourke Permanent Modular Construction Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Laing O'Rourke Permanent Modular Construction Market Share

Table Fluor Corporation Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Fluor Corporation

Table 2021-2026 Fluor Corporation Permanent Modular Construction Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 Fluor Corporation Permanent Modular Construction Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Fluor Corporation Permanent Modular Construction Market Share

Table Lendlease Corporation Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Lendlease Corporation

Table 2021-2026 Lendlease Corporation Permanent Modular Construction Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 Lendlease Corporation Permanent Modular Construction Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Lendlease Corporation Permanent Modular Construction Market Share

Table Modulaire Group Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Modulaire Group

Table 2021-2026 Modulaire Group Permanent Modular Construction Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 Modulaire Group Permanent Modular Construction Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Modulaire Group Permanent Modular Construction Market Share

Companies Featured



ATCO Ltd.

Laing O'Rourke

Fluor Corporation

Lendlease Corporation Modulaire Group

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