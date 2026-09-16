Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Outlook 20152032: Rising End-Use Demand, Capacity Expansion And Regional Growth Opportunities Shape Supply, Sales Channels And Competitive Share

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is rising across EV batteries, plastics, automotive and construction, driven by conductivity, UV protection and pigmentation needs. Asia-Pacific leads, while crude oil volatility poses risks.

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Analysis::Plant Capacity, Location, Production, Operating Efficiency, Industry Market Size, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries,Type, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, Manufacturing Process, 2015-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Specialty Carbon Black Market to Reach 2.78 Million Tonnes by 2032, Driven by Plastics, Electric Vehicles and Construction

The global specialty carbon black market recorded demand of 1.98 million tonnes in 2022 and is forecast to reach 2.78 million tonnes by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 3.73%. Market growth is being supported by rising consumption across the plastics, automotive, lithium-ion battery, printing inks, paints and coatings, construction and industrial sectors.

Demand for specialty carbon black is expected to benefit from the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles, including electric trucks and two-wheelers. The material is used to improve conductivity in lithium-ion battery applications, which continue to gain market share due to their energy density and lower weight compared with nickel-cadmium alternatives. Increasing investment in battery manufacturing and electric mobility infrastructure is anticipated to create additional opportunities for specialty carbon black suppliers through 2032.

The plastics industry represents the largest end-use segment of the global specialty carbon black market. Key applications include pipes, engineering plastics, cables and synthetic fibers, where the material supports pigmentation, thermal insulation, ultraviolet resistance and other performance requirements. In the automotive industry, specialty carbon black contributes to component durability, corrosion protection and vehicle aesthetics. Continued growth in global automobile production, combined with rising demand for high-performance automotive materials, is expected to strengthen market consumption during the forecast period.

The market experienced a significant slowdown in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted manufacturing and reduced demand from automotive, consumer goods, construction and other plastics-consuming industries. Activity subsequently recovered across major markets, including the United States and Western Europe, as construction and industrial operations returned toward pre-pandemic levels. Ongoing infrastructure development and manufacturing expansion are expected to sustain the market's long-term recovery.

Asia-Pacific accounted for more than 45% of global specialty carbon black demand in 2022, making it the leading regional market, followed by North America and Europe. Growth in Asia-Pacific is supported by expanding automotive, construction, plastics and industrial manufacturing activity, particularly in China and India. The report also assesses market conditions and opportunities across the Middle East and Africa and South America.

Crude oil price volatility remains a key challenge for specialty carbon black manufacturers because production costs and market pricing are closely linked to international crude oil movements. During the first half of 2022, specialty carbon black prices came under pressure amid declining crude oil values and softer downstream demand. Future pricing trends will continue to depend on feedstock costs, regional supply availability, operating rates and consumption across major end-use industries.

Report Scope



By type: Lamp black, acetylene black, conductive black and other specialty grades

By end use: Plastics, printing inks and toners, paints and coatings, and other applications

By distribution channel: Direct sales and indirect sales By region: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

Years Considered



Historical period: 2015-2022

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023 Forecast period: 2024-2032

The study evaluates global specialty carbon black capacity, production, demand, inventory and the demand-supply gap. It categorizes demand by type, end use, distribution channel and region while examining industry trends, major corporate developments, transactions and capacity expansion plans. The analysis also identifies leading companies and evaluates growth opportunities across established and emerging markets.

Major participants in the global specialty carbon black market include Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Denka Company Limited, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials Co., Ltd. and Imerys S.A., among others.

The market assessment draws on primary research conducted with specialty carbon black manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and wholesalers. Findings were validated through historical sales information, industry expert interviews, company data, annual reports, association publications and other secondary sources. This approach supports forecasts for market demand and the performance of key application segments through 2032.

The report is designed for specialty carbon black manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, investors, industry associations, government agencies, regulatory authorities and policymakers. It provides actionable insight into priority market segments, regional demand patterns, competitive developments and potential investment opportunities.

The report will be delivered through an online digital platform and includes a one-year subscription with quarterly updates. Customization is available to address company-specific research and strategic planning requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Market Size

It is an essential metric for market analysis, as it provides insights into the overall size and growth potential of Specialty Carbon Black market in terms of value and volume.

2. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for Specialty Carbon Black.

3. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of Specialty Carbon Black by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

4. Plant Operating Efficiency [Quarterly Update]

To determine what percentage manufacturers are operating their plants or how much capacity is being currently used.

5. Production By Company [Quarterly Update]

Study the historical annual production of Specialty Carbon Black by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

6. Demand by End- Use [Quarterly Update]

Discover which end-user industry (Plastics, Printing Inks & Toners, Paints & Coatings, Others) are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the Specialty Carbon Black market.

7. Demand by Region

Analysing the change in demand of Specialty Carbon Black in different regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America, that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

8. Demand by Type

Learn about the various types: Lamp Black, Acetylene Black, Conductive Black and Others and their demands. It will allow you to choose which type to concentrate on when designing your strategy.

9. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell Specialty Carbon Black. Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

10. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of Specialty Carbon Black.

11. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of Specialty Carbon Black is currently held by leading players across the globe.

12. Manufacturing Process

Discover insights into the intricate manufacturing process of Specialty Carbon Black.

13. Pricing Analysis & Forecast

Analyze historical prices since 2015 & Forecast on three months rolling period for next 12 months.

For more information about this report visit

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