Porous Material Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2031 As Advanced Technologies Unlock New Global Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Environmental rules and clean energy are driving demand for PFAS removal, carbon capture, batteries and medical filtration, while consolidation and local sourcing reshape competition.

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Porous Material Market Analysis: Global Industry Size, Technological Trends, and Strategic Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Porous Material Market to Reach New Growth Milestones as Clean Energy, Water Treatment and Healthcare Demand Accelerates

The global porous material market is positioned for steady expansion through 2031, supported by stricter environmental regulations, clean energy investment and increasingly advanced pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing. The market is estimated at between USD 6.9 billion and USD 12.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to record a CAGR of approximately 2.4% to 4.1% through 2031.

Porous materials, including molecular sieves, activated carbon, porous plastics, fibers and technical ceramics, are integral to filtration, separation, catalysis, controlled release and fluid management. Their use continues to expand across oil and gas, chemicals, municipal water treatment, air purification, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automotive manufacturing, electronics and energy storage.

Market Consolidation Strengthens Specialized Portfolios

Strategic mergers and acquisitions reshaped the porous material market during 2025. On January 6, 2025, Imerys announced the successful acquisition of Chemviron's diatomite and perlite assets in France and Italy. The transaction included processing facilities in Saint-Bauzile and Riom-es-Montagnes, France, and Foggia, Italy. The acquisition strengthened Imerys' position in natural porous minerals used for high-performance filtration in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

On October 31, 2025, SNF Group signed an agreement to acquire Syensqo's Oil and Gas division for an enterprise value of €135 million. The division generated approximately €400 million in sales during 2024 and offered a portfolio of more than 700 products. The transaction is expected to expand SNF's capabilities in oilfield chemicals and related applications requiring advanced filtration, separation and production materials.

Technology Innovation Creates New Market Opportunities

Research into metal-organic frameworks, advanced zeolites, high-surface-area carbon and engineered porous polymers is broadening the commercial potential of the global porous material market. Carbon capture and storage represents a particularly important opportunity as energy producers and industrial companies seek efficient, regenerable adsorbents capable of supporting emissions-reduction targets.

Water treatment is another major growth area. Increasing regulatory attention on PFAS and other persistent contaminants is accelerating demand for premium activated carbon, filtration media and specialized resins. Municipal water systems and industrial operators are investing in technologies that improve contaminant removal, wastewater recycling and water reuse.

Demand is also rising in medical diagnostics, biopharmaceutical processing and point-of-care testing. High-purity porous plastics and membranes support fluid management, sterile venting and filtration in diagnostic equipment, vaccine production and advanced biologic manufacturing. In energy storage, porous separators, carbon materials and catalyst supports are essential to lithium-ion batteries, supercapacitors and hydrogen fuel cells.

Regional Porous Material Market Outlook



Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing regional market, with projected growth of approximately 3.5% to 5.0%. Chemical and petrochemical production in China, India and South Korea supports substantial demand for catalysts, molecular sieves and separation media. Urbanization and industrial development are also driving investment in water treatment and air purification infrastructure.

North America: North America is expected to grow by approximately 2.0% to 3.5%. Environmental regulation, pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation in biotechnology, automotive systems and industrial filtration support regional demand. PFAS treatment and advanced membrane technologies are expected to remain important investment areas.

Europe: Europe is projected to expand by approximately 1.8% to 3.2%, driven by the European Green Deal, emissions standards, hydrogen development and carbon capture projects. Imerys' acquisition of Chemviron's European assets demonstrates the strategic value of regional filtration-grade mineral production.

South America: Growth of approximately 1.5% to 2.8% is anticipated, led by Brazil and Argentina. Agriculture, mining, municipal water treatment, and oil and gas operations are the principal sources of demand. Middle East and Africa: The region is forecast to grow by approximately 2.2% to 3.8%. Oil, gas and petrochemical investments across Gulf Cooperation Council countries remain central to demand, while desalination and water reuse projects are generating additional opportunities for activated carbon and porous filtration media.

Material and Application Segmentation

Molecular sieves, particularly zeolites, remain critical to gas separation, natural gas drying, oxygen production and petrochemical refining. Activated carbon continues to record strong demand in drinking water treatment, industrial purification, air emissions control and food and beverage processing. Regulatory action addressing PFAS contamination is expected to increase consumption of high-grade activated carbon in municipal systems.

Porous plastics are gaining market share in diagnostic devices, surgical equipment, electronics and industrial venting systems. Porous fibers and membranes serve biotechnology, protective apparel, water treatment and automotive applications, while porous ceramics provide thermal stability and chemical resistance in aerospace, semiconductor manufacturing, high-temperature filtration and chemical processing.

Oil, gas and chemicals constitute the largest application segment, with porous materials used in catalyst supports, gas dehydration, refining and enhanced oil recovery. Water treatment and air purification are among the fastest-developing applications, supported by sustainability targets and tighter contamination limits. Pharmaceutical and healthcare companies require high-purity materials for bioprocessing, drug delivery, sterile filtration and diagnostic systems.

Competitive Landscape

The porous material market includes diversified technology companies, specialty chemical manufacturers and application-focused material suppliers. Honeywell maintains a strong position in molecular sieves, catalysts, gas processing and renewable fuel production through its UOP business. Arkema supplies molecular sieves, activated carbon and specialty polymers for chemical, automotive and environmental applications.

Toray Industries is a leading provider of porous membranes and fibers for reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, desalination and wastewater recycling. Cabot and Calgon Carbon, a Kuraray company, hold established positions in activated carbon and purification technologies. Calgon Carbon's reactivation capabilities also support circular material use across municipal and industrial applications.

Zeolyst International and Zeochem specialize in zeolites, molecular sieves and adsorbents for refining, industrial gases, energy and healthcare. Porex develops engineered porous polymers for diagnostics, medical devices, electronics and industrial fluid management. W. L. Gore & Associates supplies expanded PTFE membranes for sterile venting, automotive protection, filtration and fuel cell applications.

Imerys and U.S. Silica provide mineral-based porous materials, including diatomite and perlite, for filtration and industrial processing. W. R. Grace supplies silica gels, molecular sieves and catalyst-support materials, while CoorsTek manufactures technical porous ceramics for demanding industrial environments.

Other influential market participants include Nitto Denko, 3M, Kimberly-Clark, Sinopec and Ingevity. Their portfolios cover filtration membranes, nonwoven materials, catalysts, activated carbon and emissions-control technologies. Continued investment in research, manufacturing capacity and application-specific product development is expected to intensify competition through 2031.

Value Chain, Economic Conditions and Supply Security

The porous material value chain begins with mineral, carbon and polymer feedstocks and progresses through carbonization, activation, sintering and controlled polymerization. Processed materials are subsequently integrated into filtration systems, catalysts, medical devices, automotive components and industrial production equipment.

Energy-intensive manufacturing remains a significant cost consideration, particularly for activated carbon and porous ceramics. Inflation and elevated energy prices during 2024 and 2025 contributed to pricing adjustments and increased investment in efficient furnaces, renewable energy and lower-emission manufacturing processes.

Geopolitical conditions are also influencing sourcing strategies. China is a major producer and consumer of activated carbon, molecular sieves and related raw materials. Tariffs, trade restrictions and supply-chain diversification initiatives in the United States and Europe are encouraging localized production and alternative sourcing from India and Southeast Asia. Government programs supporting strategic autonomy, energy security and domestic environmental technologies may provide additional incentives for regional manufacturing.

Growth Prospects and Market Challenges

Long-term opportunities are concentrated in carbon capture, PFAS removal, advanced medical diagnostics, biopharmaceutical filtration, electric vehicle batteries and hydrogen systems. Manufacturers capable of delivering high-purity, application-specific materials with improved regeneration, durability and energy efficiency are expected to secure a competitive advantage.

However, the industry must address high production energy requirements, complex chemical regulations and raw material volatility. Compliance with REACH in Europe, TSCA in the United States and stricter purity standards for food and pharmaceutical applications increases manufacturing complexity. Competition from centrifugal separation, chemical precipitation and alternative barrier technologies may also affect adoption in selected applications.

Despite these challenges, the global porous material market outlook remains positive. Investment in environmental protection, water security, cleaner industrial production and advanced healthcare is expected to sustain demand through 2031. Strategic acquisitions, regional supply-chain development and continued materials innovation will define the next phase of market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Porous Material Market Overview

2.1 Global Porous Material Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

2.2 Global Porous Material Capacity, Production and Utilization Rate (2021-2031)

2.3 Global Porous Material Consumption and Demand Analysis

2.4 Macroeconomic Analysis and Its Impact on Porous Material Market

2.5 Impact of Geopolitical Conflicts on Porous Material Supply Chain

Chapter 3 Porous Material Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Industry Value Chain Overview

3.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

3.3 Manufacturing Process and Technology Analysis

3.4 Patent Analysis of Porous Material

3.5 Downstream Customer Analysis

Chapter 4 Porous Material Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4 Industry Trends

Chapter 5 Global Porous Material Market by Type

5.1 Global Porous Material Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5.2 Molecular Sieve

5.3 Activated Carbon

5.4 Porous Plastic

5.5 Porous Fibers

5.6 Porous Ceramics

Chapter 6 Global Porous Material Market by Application

6.1 Global Porous Material Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6.2 Oil, Gas & Chemicals

6.3 Water Treatment

6.4 Air Purification

6.5 Food & Beverage

6.6 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

6.7 Automotive

Chapter 7 Global Porous Material Market by Key Regions

7.1 Global Porous Material Market Size by Key Regions

7.2 North America Porous Material Market Analysis

7.2.1 North America Market Size and Consumption

7.2.2 North America Import and Export Analysis

7.3 Europe Porous Material Market Analysis

7.3.1 Europe Market Size and Consumption

7.3.2 Europe Import and Export Analysis

7.4 Asia-Pacific Porous Material Market Analysis

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size and Consumption

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Import and Export Analysis

7.4.3 Taiwan (China) Porous Material Market Analysis

7.5 Latin America Porous Material Market Analysis

7.5.1 Latin America Market Size and Consumption

7.5.2 Latin America Import and Export Analysis

7.6 Middle East and Africa Porous Material Market Analysis

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size and Consumption

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Import and Export Analysis

Chapter 8 Global Porous Material Competition Landscape

8.1 Global Porous Material Capacity and Production by Key Players (2021-2026)

8.2 Global Porous Material Revenue by Key Players (2021-2026)

8.3 Global Porous Material Market Concentration Rate

8.4 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Expansion Strategies

Chapter 9 Key Company Profiles

9.1 Honeywell

9.1.1 Honeywell Company Profile

9.1.2 Honeywell Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.1.3 Honeywell SWOT Analysis

9.1.4 Honeywell R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.2 Arkema

9.2.1 Arkema Company Profile

9.2.2 Arkema Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.2.3 Arkema SWOT Analysis

9.2.4 Arkema R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.3 Toray Industries

9.3.1 Toray Industries Company Profile

9.3.2 Toray Industries Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.3.3 Toray Industries SWOT Analysis

9.3.4 Toray Industries R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.4 Cabot

9.4.1 Cabot Company Profile

9.4.2 Cabot Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.4.3 Cabot SWOT Analysis

9.4.4 Cabot R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.5 Calgon Carbon

9.5.1 Calgon Carbon Company Profile

9.5.2 Calgon Carbon Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.5.3 Calgon Carbon SWOT Analysis

9.5.4 Calgon Carbon R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.6 Zeolyst

9.6.1 Zeolyst Company Profile

9.6.2 Zeolyst Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.6.3 Zeolyst SWOT Analysis

9.6.4 Zeolyst R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.7 Zeochem

9.7.1 Zeochem Company Profile

9.7.2 Zeochem Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.7.3 Zeochem SWOT Analysis

9.7.4 Zeochem R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.8 Porex

9.8.1 Porex Company Profile

9.8.2 Porex Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.8.3 Porex SWOT Analysis

9.8.4 Porex R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.9 Imerys

9.9.1 Imerys Company Profile

9.9.2 Imerys Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.9.3 Imerys SWOT Analysis

9.9.4 Imerys R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.10 W. R. Grace

9.10.1 W. R. Grace Company Profile

9.10.2 W. R. Grace Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.10.3 W. R. Grace SWOT Analysis

9.10.4 W. R. Grace R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.11 Nitto Denko

9.11.1 Nitto Denko Company Profile

9.11.2 Nitto Denko Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.11.3 Nitto Denko SWOT Analysis

9.11.4 Nitto Denko R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.12 3M

9.12.1 3M Company Profile

9.12.2 3M Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.12.3 3M SWOT Analysis

9.12.4 3M R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.13 Kimberly-Clark

9.13.1 Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

9.13.2 Kimberly-Clark Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.13.3 Kimberly-Clark SWOT Analysis

9.13.4 Kimberly-Clark R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.14 Sinopec

9.14.1 Sinopec Company Profile

9.14.2 Sinopec Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.14.3 Sinopec SWOT Analysis

9.14.4 Sinopec R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.15 W. L. Gore & Associates

9.15.1 W. L. Gore & Associates Company Profile

9.15.2 W. L. Gore & Associates Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.15.3 W. L. Gore & Associates SWOT Analysis

9.15.4 W. L. Gore & Associates R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.16 U.S. Silica

9.16.1 U.S. Silica Company Profile

9.16.2 U.S. Silica Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.16.3 U.S. Silica SWOT Analysis

9.16.4 U.S. Silica R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.17 Ingevity

9.17.1 Ingevity Company Profile

9.17.2 Ingevity Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.17.3 Ingevity SWOT Analysis

9.17.4 Ingevity R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

9.18 CoorsTek

9.18.1 CoorsTek Company Profile

9.18.2 CoorsTek Porous Material Business Data Analysis

9.18.3 CoorsTek SWOT Analysis

9.18.4 CoorsTek R&D Investments and Marketing Strategy

Chapter 10 Global Porous Material Market Forecast (2027-2031)

10.1 Global Porous Material Capacity, Production and Forecast

10.2 Global Porous Material Consumption and Demand Forecast

10.3 Global Porous Material Market Size Forecast by Type

10.4 Global Porous Material Market Size Forecast by Application

10.5 Global Porous Material Market Size Forecast by Key Regions

Chapter 11 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Porous Material Market Size by Key Regions (2021-2026)

Table 2 North America Porous Material Import and Export (2021-2026)

Table 3 Europe Porous Material Import and Export (2021-2026)

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Porous Material Import and Export (2021-2026)

Table 5 Latin America Porous Material Import and Export (2021-2026)

Table 6 Middle East and Africa Porous Material Import and Export (2021-2026)

Table 7 Global Porous Material Capacity by Key Players (2021-2026)

Table 8 Global Porous Material Production by Key Players (2021-2026)

Table 9 Global Porous Material Revenue by Key Players (2021-2026)

Table 10 Honeywell Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 11 Arkema Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 12 Toray Industries Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 13 Cabot Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 14 Calgon Carbon Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 15 Zeolyst Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 16 Zeochem Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 17 Porex Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 18 Imerys Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 19 W. R. Grace Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 20 Nitto Denko Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 21 3M Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 22 Kimberly-Clark Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 23 Sinopec Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 24 W. L. Gore & Associates Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 25 U.S. Silica Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 26 Ingevity Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 27 CoorsTek Porous Material Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Porous Material Market Size (2021-2031)

Figure 2 Global Porous Material Capacity, Production and Utilization Rate (2021-2031)

Figure 3 Global Porous Material Consumption (2021-2031)

Figure 4 Porous Material Industry Value Chain

Figure 5 Global Porous Material Market Share by Type (2021-2026)

Figure 6 Molecular Sieve Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

Figure 7 Activated Carbon Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

Figure 8 Porous Plastic Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

Figure 9 Porous Fibers Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

Figure 10 Porous Ceramics Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

Figure 11 Global Porous Material Market Share by Application (2021-2026)

Figure 12 Oil, Gas & Chemicals Application Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

Figure 13 Water Treatment Application Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

Figure 14 Air Purification Application Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

Figure 15 Food & Beverage Application Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

Figure 16 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Application Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

Figure 17 Automotive Application Market Size and Growth (2021-2031)

Figure 18 Global Porous Material Market Concentration Rate

Figure 19 Honeywell Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 20 Arkema Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 21 Toray Industries Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 22 Cabot Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 23 Calgon Carbon Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 24 Zeolyst Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 25 Zeochem Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 26 Porex Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 27 Imerys Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 28 W. R. Grace Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 29 Nitto Denko Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 30 3M Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 31 Kimberly-Clark Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 32 Sinopec Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 33 W. L. Gore & Associates Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 34 U.S. Silica Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 35 Ingevity Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 36 CoorsTek Porous Material Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 37 Global Porous Material Consumption Forecast (2027-2031)

Companies Featured



Honeywell

Arkema

Toray Industries

Cabot

Calgon Carbon

Zeolyst

Zeochem

Porex

Imerys

W. R. Grace

Nitto Denko

3M

Kimberly-Clark

Sinopec

W. L. Gore & Associates

U.S. Silica

Ingevity CoorsTek

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