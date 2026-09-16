MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Atos receives SAP Sovereign Cloud Partner designation, reinforcing its Digital Sovereignty strategy

Recognition strengthens Atos' position to support regulated organizations in adopting cloud and AI solutions from SAP with full control over data, operations and compliance.

Paris, France – September 16, 2026 - Atos, a global leader in AI-driven digital transformation, has received the SAP Sovereign Cloud Partner designation, reinforcing its strategic focus on Digital Sovereignty.

This recognition supports Atos' commitment to enabling organizations to modernize critical SAP environments while retaining control over sensitive data, operations and regulatory compliance. It also reflects the growing importance of trusted and sovereign digital infrastructure as SAP advances its vision for the Autonomous Enterprise. Atos enables customers to embrace this transformation by designing, deploying and operating sovereign cloud environments that meet customers' highest standards for security, resilience and compliance. The recognition currently applies to Germany, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, with validation for additional locations underway.

Digital Sovereignty is a core priority for Atos. The Group supports clients in maintaining control and accountability across their digital assets, infrastructure and operations, while managing regulatory and jurisdictional requirements. Within its SAP services that Atos delivers to customers this translates into sovereign transformation models that allow clients to adopt cloud and AI without compromising governance or operational control.

Atos complements its strong SAP expertise and customer intimacy with its extensive data center footprint and strong hosting credentials. Combined with deep expertise in cybersecurity and regulated industries such as public sector and financial services, Atos acts as a trusted partner for customers with business-critical SAP workloads.

“Digital sovereignty is an essential requirement for organizations operating critical systems in regulated sectors,” said Florin Rotar, Chief Technology Officer, Atos Group.“This recognition reinforces Atos' strategy to deliver sovereign digital transformation at scale. We support our clients in modernizing their SAP environments while ensuring control over data, operations and compliance, backed by our advisory, consulting, professional and application services, European infrastructure and end-to-end capabilities.”

"Digital sovereignty is built through trusted ecosystems. By working with Atos as a validated partner, we are expanding the reach of SAP Sovereign Cloud and helping organizations modernize critical business processes with cloud and AI while maintaining control, governance, and operational resilience. Together, we are enabling customers to innovate with confidence in an increasingly complex digital landscape” commented Martin Merz, President Sovereign Cloud, SAP.

Atos is a longstanding, trusted SAP platinum partner, and was recently awarded the golden certificate from SAP, celebrating 20 consecutive years with SAP Certification for Operations Partners as a certified SAP® Global Operations Partner. This exemplifies the enduring partnership between Atos and SAP in providing managed services to customers, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of quality, scope, and global availability. Atos is only the second SAP partner with global operations certification to receive the prestigious golden certificate recognizing this significant milestone.

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About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 52,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 54,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press Contact

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Global PR - Atos receives SAP Sovereign Cloud Partner designation, reinforcing its Digital Sovereignty strategy