Usmart HK Opens 2 New Branches In Mong Kok & Tsim Sha Tsui, Launch Of U.S. Pre-Market Options Trading 'No Late Nights' To Capture Early U.S Market Opportunities



HONG KONG, Sept 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - 15 September, uSMART Securities Limited ("uSMART Securities" or "Company"), No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage*, announce the official opening of its new branches in Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui (Alpha House), both located in high-traffic places which closed to MTR Mong Kok Station and Tsim Sha Tsui Station, the branches offer convenient access for clients to handle account opening, investment consultations, and other business services in person. New Mong Kok is strategically located at the“Golden Crossroad” of Argyle Street and Sai Yeung Choi Street, the branch spans nearly 2,000 sq. ft. that providing a spacious and comfortable environment equipped with a professional client service team offering comprehensive services including account opening guidance, product consultations, offline seminars, and asset allocation planning. It also features an exclusive uSMART Cafe area, offering complimentary specialty coffee, allowing clients to enjoy their coffee while managing their investments, transforming traditional financial services into a more relaxed and lifestyle-oriented wealth management experience. Mr. Neo Lee, Executive Director of uSMART Securities, stated: "With the opening of our Mong Kok and two new branches in Tsim Sha Tsui (Alpha House), as well as the upcoming branches in Central, Causeway Bay (East Point Road), and Sheung Shui (San Fung Ave), uSMART's physical service centres across Hong Kong will increase to 16 in this year, covering Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and New Territories, we truly achieving 'uSMART in every district, zero-distance service'. Besides, Tsim Sha Tsui (Alpha House) branch and the upcoming Causeway Bay (East Point Road) branch both represent our second branch in each respective district. As our second branch in the same district, it truly reflects the trust and support from our customers. Together, we also witness another milestone in our sustained business growth and expanding client base, prompting us to further strengthen our service point to meet the growing demand for physical wealth management services." (Left to Right: Senior Business Development Manager – Bobby Leung, Marketing Brand Consultant - Unicorn Lyu, Executive Director - Neo Lee, Marketing Director – Carrie Wong, Business Development Director - Kevin Tang) In order to address investor's growing demand for great flexibility in asset portfolio and volatility management, Our Company is simultaneously driving the deepening of its business landscape, release US Stock Pre-Market Options Trading service. Investor able to deploy options strategies ahead of regular US trading hours in response to real-time market news and earnings data, precisely locking in potential opportunities or hedging risks. The extended trading session covers US Eastern Time 4:00–9:30 (summer time, winter time shifts by 1 hour), allowing trading during Hong Kong hours 16:00–21:30 without the need to stay up late. It enables for investor to capture pre-market opportunities in the U.S stock market, while enjoy a greater flexibility in their trading strategies. In addition, uSMART planed Hong Kong Stock Options and Hong Kong Index Options Trading planned for launch within the year, to further enhancing our option product offering, enabling clients to deploy U.S. stock, Hong Kong stock and index-related strategies through a one-stop platform and gain more comprehensive access to global investment opportunities. Neo added: "The global financial landscape remains complex and ever-changing, with investors showing significantly increased demand for diversified hedging and yield-enhancement tools. US pre-market options help investors adjust their positions immediately following earnings announcements or major news releases; Together with the upcoming launch of Hong Kong Stock Option within this year will further enhance client's capital efficiency. Furthermore, the Company will provide all client with complimentary access to Hong Kong Stock LV1 Real-time Streaming Quotes and Nasdaq Basic Streaming Quotes, with no eligibility requirements, allowing them to access real0teim streaming market data at no additional cost and make faster, more informed investment decisions” Looking ahead, uSMART will continue to uphold Retail Service as our philosophy, driving fintech R&D, integrate AI intelligent investment tools, further enhancing the App's functionality and product offering to provide access to multi-market and diversified asset trading. Meanwhile, our Company will actively be broadening its client base and seamlessly integrating its physical service center network with its online platform to build a comprehensive financial service ecosystem, dedicated to create sustainable long-term value for our global and local investors. ^”No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage" is based on TradeGo Cloud data, with uSMART Securities ranking first in monthly transaction volume among local Hong Kong-funded internet brokers for over a year as of April 2026. About uSMART: uSMART Securities is a leading Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage founded in 2018. Over the past eight years, it has pioneered the fusion of technology and finance, offering stocks trading, asset management, and wealth management solutions. Its proprietary platforms, uSMART HK APP and uSMART SG APP, operated by uSMART Securities (Hong Kong) and uSMART Securities (Singapore) respectively. It supports investments in Hong Kong stocks, US stocks, A-shares (Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock connect), Singapore Stocks, Japan Stocks, UK Stocks, US options, ETFs, Funds, Bonds, Asset Management, Structured Notes, Futures, Crypto, Precious Metals, Gold, and forex. Furthermore, uSMART is equipped with a highly professional research and asset management team that offers asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, institutional business, LPF services, and investment banking, dedicated to serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, corporations, investment institutions, fund companies, and other brokerage firms with comprehensive asset management solutions. For details please visit: For any media queries, please contact: Carrie Wong

9788 4665

[email protected]

