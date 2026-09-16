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US Envoy Urges Vigilance After Release of Greek Militant
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle called for continued vigilance against political violence on Tuesday following the release of Nikos Maziotis, a former leader of the Revolutionary Struggle group, according to reports.
"The release of unrepentant terrorist Nikos Maziotis after 14 years in prison is a reminder of the need to remain vigilant against the threat of political violence. Maziotis and his fellow left-wing terrorists have no place in a civilized society," Guilfoyle wrote on X.
She said the group's past actions deserved "complete and total condemnation," describing them as "barbaric."
"We will never go back to the era of assassination attempts, shootings, and bombings, and we will never cease in our pursuit of justice," Guilfoyle added.
Maziotis, who led Revolutionary Struggle, was released from prison Monday after completing 14 years of a multiple life sentence linked to his activities with the organization.
The US State Department designated Revolutionary Struggle as a foreign terrorist organization in 2009.
Maziotis was arrested alongside six other members of the group in 2010. He later violated the conditions of his release in 2012 and went into hiding while his trial was underway, according to reports.
"The release of unrepentant terrorist Nikos Maziotis after 14 years in prison is a reminder of the need to remain vigilant against the threat of political violence. Maziotis and his fellow left-wing terrorists have no place in a civilized society," Guilfoyle wrote on X.
She said the group's past actions deserved "complete and total condemnation," describing them as "barbaric."
"We will never go back to the era of assassination attempts, shootings, and bombings, and we will never cease in our pursuit of justice," Guilfoyle added.
Maziotis, who led Revolutionary Struggle, was released from prison Monday after completing 14 years of a multiple life sentence linked to his activities with the organization.
The US State Department designated Revolutionary Struggle as a foreign terrorist organization in 2009.
Maziotis was arrested alongside six other members of the group in 2010. He later violated the conditions of his release in 2012 and went into hiding while his trial was underway, according to reports.
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