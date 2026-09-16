One St. Martin Association Supports Western Azerbaijanis' Right To Return Home (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The One St. Martin Association supports the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their homeland, President of the association and Howard University lecturer Rhoda Rebecca Arrindell said in a video statement.

The statement was published on the official social media channels of Baku Initiative Group (BIG).

“We believe also in the right for displaced people to be repatriated, to return whenever they so choose and under the conditions that are favorable to them. We also acknowledge the right of the Western Azerbaijani people to return to their homeland,” she said.

Arrindell said developments affecting displaced people around the world pose concerns not only for Western Azerbaijanis but for displaced communities globally.“We as a group, One St. Martin Association, we pledge our support,” she said.

She added that the association is ready to work with displaced communities around the world to support their return to their homelands.

Arrindell also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the Baku Initiative Conference, saying it provided an opportunity to raise concerns about developments in her country and express support for displaced people.

“We're grateful for the opportunity also to be here at the Baku Initiative Conference where we can express our concerns about what's happening in our country but also commend our support for our brothers and sisters around the world, especially the Western Azerbaijani people,” she concluded.