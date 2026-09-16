Groupe Mutuel And Giotto.Ai Team Up To Develop Sovereign, High-Performance AI Solutions For The Benefit Of Clients

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Groupe Mutuel and Giotto team up to develop sovereign, high-performance AI solutions for the benefit of clients

16.09.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE Groupe Mutuel and Giotto team up to develop sovereign, high-performance AI solutions for the benefit of clients The leading Swiss insurance group will use Giotto, the portable AI model, across a range of business use cases. Deployed on Groupe Mutuel's premises, Giotto will operate across data, knowledge and workflows while keeping client data within the organisation's environment. The collaboration demonstrates that powerful enterprise AI can be efficient, sovereign and fully controlled by the organisations that use it. Lausanne and Martigny, 16 September 2026 - Giotto, the Swiss artificial intelligence company specialising in advanced reasoning systems, and Groupe Mutuel, Switzerland's only global insurer serving over 1.3 million clients, have started a collaboration to deploy the AI model Giotto across some use cases. Currently, the insurer is exploring the potential of Giotto's model by testing it across various use cases and business domains. Thanks to the portability and efficiency of Giotto, the planned deployment is designed to run on Groupe Mutuel's on-premises infrastructure. This approach allows Groupe Mutuel to maintain full data sovereignty and business control, with sensitive data remaining within its own environment and with direct control over how AI systems are operated and integrated into internal processes. The collaboration illustrates Giotto's positioning as an enterprise intelligence model and AI operating system rather than as a simple chatbot. Enhanced efficiency and versatility combined with sovereign data management help position Groupe Mutuel at the forefront of independence and sound technology usage. Aldo Podestà, Co-Founder and CEO of Giotto, said:“Swiss excellence matters most when it creates a tangible benefit for our fellow citizens. This is the ambition behind our collaboration with Groupe Mutuel. It is a first step towards something larger: placing secure, sovereign AI, capable of working with the most sensitive data, at the service of one of the institutions at the heart of our economy. We are proud to take that step together.” Mariana Atilano Merinan, Head of Strategy & Data Analytics, Groupe Mutuel, said:“At Groupe Mutuel, we are committed to developing sustainable, sovereign AI solutions that protect sensitive data while creating tangible value for our clients and employees. By partnering with Giotto, a Swiss technology company, we are taking another step towards applying this ambition in practice.”

About Giotto

Giotto is a Swiss artificial intelligence company developing compact and advanced reasoning systems designed to operate on infrastructure selected and controlled by their users. Its mission is to make powerful AI more efficient, portable, secure and accessible to enterprises, institutions and public organisations. About Groupe Mutuel

With over 2,600 employees across Switzerland, Groupe Mutuel serves more than 1.3 million individual customers and over 31,600 companies. As the only multiline insurer in Switzerland, Groupe Mutuel is the reference partner in the field of health and retirement benefits for private and corporate customers. Its turnover exceeds CHF 6.5 billion. Thanks to tailored solutions, whether in basic insurance (LAMal/KVG) or supplemental insurance (LCA/VVG), it is the third largest health insurer in Switzerland. As a leader in personal insurance solutions for businesses, Groupe Mutuel offers companies of all sizes comprehensive solutions for daily insurance in the event of illness (IJM), compulsory accident insurance (LAA/UVG) and supplemental accident insurance (LAAC/ZUVG), as well as occupational pension plans (LPP/BVG).

Media contacts: Thierry Meyer, Senior Partner, Dynamics Group – ... – +41 79 785 35 81

Lisa Flückiger, head of external communications, Groupe Mutuel – ... – +41 79 534 77 26 Additional features:

File: Press release (PDF) End of Media Release

