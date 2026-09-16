ROHM Co., Ltd. / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

ROHM Launches MOSFET Featuring Wide-SOA for Automotive Safety Functions and Protection Circuits

16.09.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KYOTO, Japan, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed the RS4P063BPHZG, a 100V MOSFET optimized for automotive safety functions and protection circuits. The new product achieves a Wide-SOA (Safe Operating Area) across a broad voltage range in the standard HPLF5060 (5060-size) package widely used in automotive applications. By incorporating a design that effectively suppresses secondary breakdown, it delivers approximately five times the SOA tolerance of standard equivalent-sized products under VDS=100V and PW=100 microseconds. This contributes to greater reliability in automotive applications subject to momentary high-power loads, including airbag inflator ignition circuits and seat belt pretensioner drive circuits. RS4P063BPHZG product page: Figures: Product features

Adopting the standard 5060-size package also simplifies replacement evaluation with existing layouts, helping reduce the workload and costs associated with design changes. Recent advances in vehicle electrification are increasing demand for automotive systems that support higher voltages and currents. In particular, safety functions and protection circuits may experience momentary high-power loads during abnormal or emergency conditions, requiring the MOSFETs that drive them to provide high SOA capability. ROHM has established a strong track record of providing Wide-SOA products for AI servers and industrial power supplies, including products that have been selected as recommended components by a global cloud platform provider. The RS4P063BPHZG brings the same technologies and expertise to the automotive field. ROHM is developing automotive Wide-SOA MOSFETs in the HPLF8080 (8.0 x 8.0 mm) and TOLG (TO-Leaded with Gullwing, 9.9 x 11.7 mm) packages as well. Going forward, ROHM will continue expanding its portfolio for automotive safety functions and protection circuits. Figures: Product lineup

Application examples

- Airbag inflator ignition circuits

- Seat belt pretensioner drive circuits

- Pyro-fuse drive circuits for battery cutoff

- Other automotive safety functions and protection circuits exposed to short-duration high-current and high-voltage stress News release: About ROHM: Logo: Official website:



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