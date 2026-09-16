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Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 Wraps Its Biggest Season Yet, Bringing Unbeatable Value, Non-Stop Entertainment and Unmissable Moments to Remember
(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 September 2026: The 29th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) was the biggest and most dynamic to date, as hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors enjoyed exceptional shopping, dining, entertainment, and family experiences across the city.
Built around the spirit of “Make it a Dubai Summer”, the 60-day festival transformed the city into a hub of deals, discovery and family fun, with something new for everyone to enjoy. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the season brought together plenty of promotions and experiences spanning retail, hospitality, entertainment, food, fitness and leisure, creating unforgettable moments across every corner of Dubai.
The Great Dubai Summer Sale, which offered discounts of up to 90%, and Back to School, which placed the spotlight on family essentials, fashion and tech ahead of the academic term, proved to be big hits among shoppers with more than 1,000 brands and 4,000 outlets taking part. In both the Great Dubai Summer Sale and Back to School, the festival drove a 110% increase in average consumer spending.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “For more than two decades, Dubai Summer Surprises has established itself as one of the most anticipated programmes on Dubai’s annual calendar, and this year was no different. The festival continued to drive the city’s economy while attracting hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors to experience all that Dubai has to offer.
“Over two months, Dubai Summer Surprises brought the city together through a diverse programme of accessible, high-energy experiences, from major shopping moments and life-changing rewards to live concerts, immersive mall activations and family entertainment. Beyond the festival itself, residents and visitors were encouraged to explore more of Dubai, from iconic attractions and popular destinations to hidden gems, while showcasing the emirate’s rich culture and heritage.
“As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading global city to visit, live and experience, Dubai Summer Surprises remains a defining fixture of the city’s calendar and continues to set the benchmark for summer festivals across the region. More importantly, it reflects Dubai’s ability to bring people together through experiences that create lasting memories while reinforcing the emirate as a truly all-round destination.”
Once again, prizes were among the key highlights of the festival. In all raffles, 705 individuals were rewarded with a variety of amazing prizes worth a total of over AED 16 million, including brand-new cars, gold and jewellery, cash, electronics, scholarships and loyalty points through a series of raffle draws and retail promotions.
Furthermore, 12 lucky shoppers won an apartment in the inaugural ‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ initiative,
jointly led by DFRE and Dubai Chambers. The competition awarded winners 11 studio apartments and one two-bedroom home – supplied by Binghatti Developers, the exclusive real estate partner – positioning Dubai as a place where people can build a life, invest in their future and feel a sense of belonging. The initiative saw more than 120,000 shoppers participate, with the total sales of transactions valued at over AED 250 million.
Entertainment was at the heart of DSS, with 56 exciting events taking place across the city all summer long. From headline concerts to unexpected pop-up moments, Dubai turned into one big spectacle, packed with energy, music and feel-good experiences for everyone.
Among those taking to the stage were a number of leading Emirati and regional artists including Saif Al Ali, Arqam Al Abri, Rahma Riad and Nassif Zeytoun at the opening weekend celebrations. The live music carried through with the Beat the Heat line-up including performances from Cairokee, Dystinct & Issam Najjar, Sultan Murshed & Talal Sam, Rasha Rizk and Al Shami.
In all, 20 roaming entertainment shows at 11 locations took place, creating spontaneous, fun moments for all.
Besides shopping and entertainment, shoppers got the opportunity to savour delicious and affordable cuisine. The Summer Restaurant Week attracted 60 participating restaurants while the 10 Dirham Dish activation saw 789 participating restaurants and 165 brands across Dubai’s diverse dining scene, serving up some of the city’s most-loved dishes at incredible value.
Marking the UAE’s Year of the Family, hotels and resorts across the city were popular hubs throughout the season. Residents and visitors had 104 hotel, 30 attraction and 13 spa offers to pick from, as well as 13 summer camps, with this season offering something for every age and interest.
No DSS is complete without Modesh and Dana, and this season the pair made a number of appearances across the city. Their home – Modesh World at Dubai World Trade Centre – welcomed 59,244 visitors, and saw 18 unique shows, 333 show sessions, and six workshops take place.
Malls doubled as fitness venues this year, with Dubai Mallathon runs turning shopping centres into indoor tracks that came alive with music, movement, and family energy. The city’s FIFA World Cup-themed activations added another layer of excitement, giving football fans their own set of experiences to enjoy through the summer.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 was supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Marsa Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Center Deira) and talabat.
Built around the spirit of “Make it a Dubai Summer”, the 60-day festival transformed the city into a hub of deals, discovery and family fun, with something new for everyone to enjoy. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the season brought together plenty of promotions and experiences spanning retail, hospitality, entertainment, food, fitness and leisure, creating unforgettable moments across every corner of Dubai.
The Great Dubai Summer Sale, which offered discounts of up to 90%, and Back to School, which placed the spotlight on family essentials, fashion and tech ahead of the academic term, proved to be big hits among shoppers with more than 1,000 brands and 4,000 outlets taking part. In both the Great Dubai Summer Sale and Back to School, the festival drove a 110% increase in average consumer spending.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “For more than two decades, Dubai Summer Surprises has established itself as one of the most anticipated programmes on Dubai’s annual calendar, and this year was no different. The festival continued to drive the city’s economy while attracting hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors to experience all that Dubai has to offer.
“Over two months, Dubai Summer Surprises brought the city together through a diverse programme of accessible, high-energy experiences, from major shopping moments and life-changing rewards to live concerts, immersive mall activations and family entertainment. Beyond the festival itself, residents and visitors were encouraged to explore more of Dubai, from iconic attractions and popular destinations to hidden gems, while showcasing the emirate’s rich culture and heritage.
“As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading global city to visit, live and experience, Dubai Summer Surprises remains a defining fixture of the city’s calendar and continues to set the benchmark for summer festivals across the region. More importantly, it reflects Dubai’s ability to bring people together through experiences that create lasting memories while reinforcing the emirate as a truly all-round destination.”
Once again, prizes were among the key highlights of the festival. In all raffles, 705 individuals were rewarded with a variety of amazing prizes worth a total of over AED 16 million, including brand-new cars, gold and jewellery, cash, electronics, scholarships and loyalty points through a series of raffle draws and retail promotions.
Furthermore, 12 lucky shoppers won an apartment in the inaugural ‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ initiative,
jointly led by DFRE and Dubai Chambers. The competition awarded winners 11 studio apartments and one two-bedroom home – supplied by Binghatti Developers, the exclusive real estate partner – positioning Dubai as a place where people can build a life, invest in their future and feel a sense of belonging. The initiative saw more than 120,000 shoppers participate, with the total sales of transactions valued at over AED 250 million.
Entertainment was at the heart of DSS, with 56 exciting events taking place across the city all summer long. From headline concerts to unexpected pop-up moments, Dubai turned into one big spectacle, packed with energy, music and feel-good experiences for everyone.
Among those taking to the stage were a number of leading Emirati and regional artists including Saif Al Ali, Arqam Al Abri, Rahma Riad and Nassif Zeytoun at the opening weekend celebrations. The live music carried through with the Beat the Heat line-up including performances from Cairokee, Dystinct & Issam Najjar, Sultan Murshed & Talal Sam, Rasha Rizk and Al Shami.
In all, 20 roaming entertainment shows at 11 locations took place, creating spontaneous, fun moments for all.
Besides shopping and entertainment, shoppers got the opportunity to savour delicious and affordable cuisine. The Summer Restaurant Week attracted 60 participating restaurants while the 10 Dirham Dish activation saw 789 participating restaurants and 165 brands across Dubai’s diverse dining scene, serving up some of the city’s most-loved dishes at incredible value.
Marking the UAE’s Year of the Family, hotels and resorts across the city were popular hubs throughout the season. Residents and visitors had 104 hotel, 30 attraction and 13 spa offers to pick from, as well as 13 summer camps, with this season offering something for every age and interest.
No DSS is complete without Modesh and Dana, and this season the pair made a number of appearances across the city. Their home – Modesh World at Dubai World Trade Centre – welcomed 59,244 visitors, and saw 18 unique shows, 333 show sessions, and six workshops take place.
Malls doubled as fitness venues this year, with Dubai Mallathon runs turning shopping centres into indoor tracks that came alive with music, movement, and family energy. The city’s FIFA World Cup-themed activations added another layer of excitement, giving football fans their own set of experiences to enjoy through the summer.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 was supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Marsa Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Center Deira) and talabat.
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