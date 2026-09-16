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RAKEZ strengthens China ties with SIEF MoU and Beijing-Hangzhou roadshow
(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 16 September 2026: Continuing its sustained engagement with China’s business and investment community, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) completed its latest roadshow across Beijing and Hangzhou, led by Group CEO Ramy Jallad. The week-long programme built on RAKEZ’s regular market outreach in China, bringing together business, government and institutional stakeholders to strengthen existing partnerships, develop new investment connections and support more Chinese companies exploring expansion through Ras Al Khaimah.
A key milestone of the roadshow was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sino International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) in Beijing, alongside a joint investment seminar that brought RAKEZ together with Chinese business leaders exploring international growth opportunities. The partnership establishes a platform for RAKEZ and SIEF to connect more Chinese enterprises with opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah, exchange investment opportunities, and support companies considering the emirate as part of their overseas expansion.
The roadshow continued in Hangzhou with the RAKEZ Investment Seminar, where the RAKEZ delegation engaged with businesses from Zhejiang Province and highlighted opportunities to establish and expand operations in Ras Al Khaimah across manufacturing, trade, distribution and technology, while accessing wider regional markets. Discussions focused on how RAKEZ’s business ecosystem, industrial infrastructure and market connectivity can support companies looking to establish or scale operations beyond China.
RAKEZ also met with the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce to explore opportunities for deeper economic and investment cooperation between Zhejiang and Ras Al Khaimah. The meeting covered potential collaboration in strengthening business and investment links, joint business missions and sector-focused delegations, as well as opportunities for Zhejiang companies to establish manufacturing, distribution and regional operations in Ras Al Khaimah.
Across Beijing and Hangzhou, the RAKEZ delegation held discussions with businesses in technology, construction and automotive sectors, gaining further insight into their international expansion priorities and requirements.
RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad shared, “Through successive visits and conversations with stakeholders across cities, we have developed a much clearer understanding of where Chinese companies see opportunity in the region and what they need to internationalise successfully. What stands out is the increasing sophistication of these expansion plans. Companies are not simply looking for a new market; they are evaluating where they can build resilient regional operations, stay closer to customers and supply chains, and scale with confidence. That is where Ras Al Khaimah plays a strong role. Our focus is on ensuring that RAKEZ continues to evolve alongside these ambitions and provides the environment, connectivity and support businesses need for their next stage of growth.”
The momentum builds on RAKEZ’s established presence among Chinese investors, with more than 400 Chinese companies already operating across its ecosystem in sectors including manufacturing, engineering, construction, packaging and recycling. This growing base is supported by RAKEZ’s dedicated China team with offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.
The economic zone will continue expanding its presence in China through targeted roadshows, strategic partnerships and sector-focused engagement, creating new pathways for Chinese companies to explore opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah and grow across regional and international markets.
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A key milestone of the roadshow was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sino International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) in Beijing, alongside a joint investment seminar that brought RAKEZ together with Chinese business leaders exploring international growth opportunities. The partnership establishes a platform for RAKEZ and SIEF to connect more Chinese enterprises with opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah, exchange investment opportunities, and support companies considering the emirate as part of their overseas expansion.
The roadshow continued in Hangzhou with the RAKEZ Investment Seminar, where the RAKEZ delegation engaged with businesses from Zhejiang Province and highlighted opportunities to establish and expand operations in Ras Al Khaimah across manufacturing, trade, distribution and technology, while accessing wider regional markets. Discussions focused on how RAKEZ’s business ecosystem, industrial infrastructure and market connectivity can support companies looking to establish or scale operations beyond China.
RAKEZ also met with the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce to explore opportunities for deeper economic and investment cooperation between Zhejiang and Ras Al Khaimah. The meeting covered potential collaboration in strengthening business and investment links, joint business missions and sector-focused delegations, as well as opportunities for Zhejiang companies to establish manufacturing, distribution and regional operations in Ras Al Khaimah.
Across Beijing and Hangzhou, the RAKEZ delegation held discussions with businesses in technology, construction and automotive sectors, gaining further insight into their international expansion priorities and requirements.
RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad shared, “Through successive visits and conversations with stakeholders across cities, we have developed a much clearer understanding of where Chinese companies see opportunity in the region and what they need to internationalise successfully. What stands out is the increasing sophistication of these expansion plans. Companies are not simply looking for a new market; they are evaluating where they can build resilient regional operations, stay closer to customers and supply chains, and scale with confidence. That is where Ras Al Khaimah plays a strong role. Our focus is on ensuring that RAKEZ continues to evolve alongside these ambitions and provides the environment, connectivity and support businesses need for their next stage of growth.”
The momentum builds on RAKEZ’s established presence among Chinese investors, with more than 400 Chinese companies already operating across its ecosystem in sectors including manufacturing, engineering, construction, packaging and recycling. This growing base is supported by RAKEZ’s dedicated China team with offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.
The economic zone will continue expanding its presence in China through targeted roadshows, strategic partnerships and sector-focused engagement, creating new pathways for Chinese companies to explore opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah and grow across regional and international markets.
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