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HID Recognized by Saudi Government for Leadership in Digital ID Verification
(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 15, 2026 – HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as the ‘Saudi Arabia IoT Leader in Digital ID Verification’ by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), and the Digital Government Authority (DGA) during LEAP 2026, a renowned technology conference and exhibition held annually in Saudi Arabia.
The recognition is part of the Kingdom’s IoT Adoption Initiative. HID was recognized for its leadership in digital identity verification, its continued innovation in trusted identity technologies and its contribution to enabling secure digital experiences across sectors that are central to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives.
“Digital identity is becoming a critical enabler as Saudi organizations digitalize services, strengthen security and improve citizen and customer experiences,” said Gustavo Gassmann, Vice President and Head of Emerging Markets at HID Global. “Our portfolio is built to support that shift, helping secure access across both digital and physical environments.”
The recognition comes at a time of significant momentum for the Kingdom’s digital economy. According to the Saudi authorities, the IoT Adoption initiative has been supported by more than 300 public and private-sector organizations, has helped drive the deployment of more than 40 million connected devices across the Kingdom and has contributed approximately SAR17 billion (US$4.5 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s GDP. These achievements reflect the country’s commitment to building a robust digital ecosystem supported by advanced infrastructure, innovation and strong public-private collaboration.
Presented during LEAP 2026, the recognition also underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing position as a global hub for technology innovation. The fifth edition of the landmark event concluded with nearly US$15 billion in announced investments, agreements, and partnerships spanning artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data centres, technology manufacturing, and venture capital, further strengthening the Kingdom’s status as a leading digital economy.
Saudi Arabia continues to be one of HID’s strategic markets globally, with growing demand for secure, interoperable identity solutions across government services, digital platforms, financial services, transportation, healthcare, education and critical infrastructure. The company has established a strong regional presence, supporting customers and partners with local expertise while delivering technologies that align with the Kingdom’s digital ambitions.
The recognition is part of the Kingdom’s IoT Adoption Initiative. HID was recognized for its leadership in digital identity verification, its continued innovation in trusted identity technologies and its contribution to enabling secure digital experiences across sectors that are central to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives.
“Digital identity is becoming a critical enabler as Saudi organizations digitalize services, strengthen security and improve citizen and customer experiences,” said Gustavo Gassmann, Vice President and Head of Emerging Markets at HID Global. “Our portfolio is built to support that shift, helping secure access across both digital and physical environments.”
The recognition comes at a time of significant momentum for the Kingdom’s digital economy. According to the Saudi authorities, the IoT Adoption initiative has been supported by more than 300 public and private-sector organizations, has helped drive the deployment of more than 40 million connected devices across the Kingdom and has contributed approximately SAR17 billion (US$4.5 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s GDP. These achievements reflect the country’s commitment to building a robust digital ecosystem supported by advanced infrastructure, innovation and strong public-private collaboration.
Presented during LEAP 2026, the recognition also underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing position as a global hub for technology innovation. The fifth edition of the landmark event concluded with nearly US$15 billion in announced investments, agreements, and partnerships spanning artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data centres, technology manufacturing, and venture capital, further strengthening the Kingdom’s status as a leading digital economy.
Saudi Arabia continues to be one of HID’s strategic markets globally, with growing demand for secure, interoperable identity solutions across government services, digital platforms, financial services, transportation, healthcare, education and critical infrastructure. The company has established a strong regional presence, supporting customers and partners with local expertise while delivering technologies that align with the Kingdom’s digital ambitions.
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