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DJI launches second edition of ‘Contemporary Legal and Judicial Challenges Forum’ in collaboration with UNODC for the GCC
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) September 15, 2026: Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI), in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for the GCC, launched the second edition of the Contemporary Legal and Judicial Challenges Forum' under the theme ‘Combating Electronic Financial Fraud.’ The forum is part of DJI's ongoing efforts to strengthen the preparedness of the judicial and legal ecosystem to keep pace with the rapidly evolving challenges of the digital environment. The event was attended by Her Excellency Judge Dr Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of DJI; His Excellency Judge Dr Hatem ALY, Head of Mission and Regional Representative of UNODC for the GCC Region; and senior representatives from legal, judicial bodies and specialised authorities across the UAE, reflecting the importance of institutional international cooperation and the integration of national efforts in addressing emerging legal challenges.
The forum was convened in line with a shared vision aimed at strengthening judicial and legal responses to electronic financial fraud. It served as a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange, bringing together judicial expertise, legal analysis, technical insights, and international cooperation to address contemporary challenges. The forum also reinforced efforts to safeguard the integrity of financial systems and uphold the rule of law in the digital age.
Her Excellency Judge Dr Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi stated that the second edition of the forum underscores Dubai Judicial Institute's commitment to enhancing the judicial and legal awareness of emerging challenges, particularly cyber financial fraud, which has become one of the most significant legal and economic threats at both the national and international levels. H.E. noted that the forum aims to deepen judicial and legal understanding of such crimes, review global best practices, and promote stronger collaboration between judicial institutions and international organisations. These efforts contribute to the development of the justice system and support Dubai's vision of building a more resilient and future-ready legal environment.
Her Excellency added that effectively combating these crimes requires a comprehensive response that extends beyond the development of legislative frameworks to include enhanced preparedness, investigative and evidentiary tools, improved handling of digital evidence, and strengthened international judicial cooperation in combating transnational crimes. The forum provides a unique platform that brings together judicial, legal, security, regulatory, financial, and digital stakeholders with specialized international expertise, enabling the presentation and discussion of practical and applicable solutions.
His Excellency Judge Dr Hatem ALY affirmed that the organisation of this forum in partnership with Dubai Judicial Institute is of strategic importance in highlighting contemporary legal and judicial challenges. This is further reinforced by UNODC’s role as the secretariat of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) and the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
His Excellency highlighted that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence technologies, the speed of instant payment networks, and the challenges associated with cross-border prosecution are among the most pressing issues hampering efforts to combat electronic financial fraud today. These offences have shifted from isolated practices into organised networks that exploit technological breakthroughs, including social engineering, cryptocurrencies, and digital identity fraud, to devise increasingly sophisticated methods of deception. This cooperation aims to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and acquaint the judicial and legal ecosystem, financial, banking and digital institutions, and all other relevant entities with the latest regional and international methods and best practices for addressing these risks.
The forum brought together members of the judiciary, justice policymakers, and representatives from financial, banking, and digital institutions to enhance their capacity to develop effective legal responses to emerging challenges and deepen their understanding of the legal dimensions of cyber financial fraud. It provided a platform to deepen participants' understanding of the legal dimensions of these offences, facilitated discussions on the key challenges confronting judicial authorities and financial institutions, and examined international experiences and best practices in this specific field.
Discussions at the forum's sessions explored the evolving landscape of cyber financial fraud, including the technical and digital complexities of these offences, importance of international judicial cooperation in tackling cross-border crimes, and the UAE's national framework for combating such fraud. The sessions were led by distinguished national and international experts and attracted broad participation from local and federal judicial authorities, financial and digital sector institutions, as well as banks operating across the UAE. This wide-ranging participation highlighted the significance of coordinated action between the justice system, regulatory bodies, and financial entities in addressing emerging legal challenges.
Through this edition, Dubai Judicial Institute reaffirmed its commitment to advancing specialised knowledge initiatives that promote legal and judicial excellence and strengthen international collaboration. These efforts contribute to the development of an agile justice system that is capable of responding to evolving challenges, further supporting Dubai's vision of consolidating its position as a global hub for specialised legal and judicial development.
The forum was convened in line with a shared vision aimed at strengthening judicial and legal responses to electronic financial fraud. It served as a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange, bringing together judicial expertise, legal analysis, technical insights, and international cooperation to address contemporary challenges. The forum also reinforced efforts to safeguard the integrity of financial systems and uphold the rule of law in the digital age.
Her Excellency Judge Dr Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi stated that the second edition of the forum underscores Dubai Judicial Institute's commitment to enhancing the judicial and legal awareness of emerging challenges, particularly cyber financial fraud, which has become one of the most significant legal and economic threats at both the national and international levels. H.E. noted that the forum aims to deepen judicial and legal understanding of such crimes, review global best practices, and promote stronger collaboration between judicial institutions and international organisations. These efforts contribute to the development of the justice system and support Dubai's vision of building a more resilient and future-ready legal environment.
Her Excellency added that effectively combating these crimes requires a comprehensive response that extends beyond the development of legislative frameworks to include enhanced preparedness, investigative and evidentiary tools, improved handling of digital evidence, and strengthened international judicial cooperation in combating transnational crimes. The forum provides a unique platform that brings together judicial, legal, security, regulatory, financial, and digital stakeholders with specialized international expertise, enabling the presentation and discussion of practical and applicable solutions.
His Excellency Judge Dr Hatem ALY affirmed that the organisation of this forum in partnership with Dubai Judicial Institute is of strategic importance in highlighting contemporary legal and judicial challenges. This is further reinforced by UNODC’s role as the secretariat of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) and the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
His Excellency highlighted that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence technologies, the speed of instant payment networks, and the challenges associated with cross-border prosecution are among the most pressing issues hampering efforts to combat electronic financial fraud today. These offences have shifted from isolated practices into organised networks that exploit technological breakthroughs, including social engineering, cryptocurrencies, and digital identity fraud, to devise increasingly sophisticated methods of deception. This cooperation aims to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and acquaint the judicial and legal ecosystem, financial, banking and digital institutions, and all other relevant entities with the latest regional and international methods and best practices for addressing these risks.
The forum brought together members of the judiciary, justice policymakers, and representatives from financial, banking, and digital institutions to enhance their capacity to develop effective legal responses to emerging challenges and deepen their understanding of the legal dimensions of cyber financial fraud. It provided a platform to deepen participants' understanding of the legal dimensions of these offences, facilitated discussions on the key challenges confronting judicial authorities and financial institutions, and examined international experiences and best practices in this specific field.
Discussions at the forum's sessions explored the evolving landscape of cyber financial fraud, including the technical and digital complexities of these offences, importance of international judicial cooperation in tackling cross-border crimes, and the UAE's national framework for combating such fraud. The sessions were led by distinguished national and international experts and attracted broad participation from local and federal judicial authorities, financial and digital sector institutions, as well as banks operating across the UAE. This wide-ranging participation highlighted the significance of coordinated action between the justice system, regulatory bodies, and financial entities in addressing emerging legal challenges.
Through this edition, Dubai Judicial Institute reaffirmed its commitment to advancing specialised knowledge initiatives that promote legal and judicial excellence and strengthen international collaboration. These efforts contribute to the development of an agile justice system that is capable of responding to evolving challenges, further supporting Dubai's vision of consolidating its position as a global hub for specialised legal and judicial development.
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