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GISEC Global 2026 Opens Tomorrow in Dubai as Global Cyber Leaders Converge to Shape the Next Digital Era
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, September 15, 2026: GISEC Global 2026, the Middle East and Africa’s largest cybersecurity event, opens tomorrow at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City, at a time when artificial intelligence, geopolitical tensions and increasingly sophisticated attacks on critical infrastructure are driving unprecedented demand for international cybersecurity collaboration.
Now in its 15th edition, GISEC Global is positioning Dubai as a key meeting point for the cybersecurity community, as governments and businesses confront a rapidly evolving threat landscape shaped by artificial intelligence, geopolitical tensions and accelerating digital transformation. The continued growth of GISEC Global reflects increasing international demand for collaboration, with governments, regulators and technology leaders choosing Dubai as the platform to shape the next generation of cyber resilience.
Held under the theme Cyber First: The New Digital Order, GISEC Global 2026 is hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council, with the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) participating as the event's official Government Cybersecurity Partner. The event is also supported by the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police. Running until September 18, GISEC Global welcomes participants from 182 countries, serving as a global convergence point for government leaders, national cyber authorities, enterprise CISOs, technology innovators, ethical hackers and the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.
Global Cyber Leadership Converges in Dubai
A defining new addition to this year’s edition is the Cyber First Global Summit, where ministers, central bank governors, national cybersecurity authorities, CEOs and global institutions will examine the growing interdependence between cybersecurity, economic stability and national security. The summit will craft the future of cyber-first economies, where secure digital infrastructure and technological sovereignty are becoming essential to long-term resilience and economic continuity.
The show will also feature prominent cybersecurity leaders from across government and industry, including H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of UAE Cyber Security Council; H.E. Amer Sharaf, CEO of Cyber Security Systems and Services Sector at Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC); Subra Kumaraswamy, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Visa; Alex Attumalil, Global Chief Information Security Officer at Under Armour; and Roeland Delrue, Co-Founder and COO of Aikido Security. Their participation reflects the progressively global and cross-sector nature of cyber challenges facing governments and businesses.
From AI-enabled Cybercrime to Identity Fraud
The cybersecurity landscape is evolving faster than traditional defence models can adapt. AI is giving cybercriminals new ways to scale and refine attacks, with 60 per cent of ransomware campaigns now reported to be fully AI-assisted. Polymorphic malware further complicates the threat landscape by continuously altering its code, making it harder for traditional security systems to identify and contain malicious activity.
Deepfakes are emerging as a critical dimension of AI-enabled cybercrime, blurring the line between legitimate and fraudulent digital identities. The Entrust 2026 Identity Fraud Report, based on more than one billion identity verification events across 195 countries, found that deepfakes accounted for one in five biometric fraud attempts.
As organisations grapple with the implications of AI-powered identity fraud and digital manipulation, GISEC Global will bring the issue into sharp focus through a keynote session featuring Michael Kelly, the four-time Emmy Award-nominated actor best known for his role as Doug Stamper in House of Cards. His session will explore the growing threat posed by
deepfakes, digital identity and AI-powered impersonation, examining how technology is reshaping trust in an increasingly digital world.
Technology, Talent, and Readiness Take Centre Stage
GISEC Global 2026 will showcase emerging technologies across AI, quantum computing and OT/ICS, alongside live cyber drills and international cooperation forums that put cyber readiness to the test. The event will also place a strong emphasis on the people shaping cyber defence through programs including Women in Cyber, North Star Startups, Mentorship Labs.
The programme will also feature the Dubai Cyber Challenge, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, with DESC supporting the School of Cyber Defense in collaboration with its programme partners. Meanwhile the GISEC CISO Circle will gather more than 250 cybersecurity leaders for closed-door briefings and collaboration.
Building Sovereign Resilience in a Fragmented Digital World
As geopolitical tensions and cyberdriven threats reshape digital borders, governments are prioritising sovereign capabilities to protect national data, critical infrastructure and technological independence. From sovereign cloud environments and localised AI to post-quantum readiness, the next phase of AI preparedness will largely depend on a country’s ability to secure the technologies and systems supporting its economy.
GISEC Global 2026 will accelerate the wor’d’s shift from reactive cybersecurity to ecosystemwide resilience, uniting policymakers, security leaders and technology innovators to strengthen critical infrastructure, advance responsible AI governance and build digital trust. As governments and industry confront increasingly complex cyber threats, GISEC Global 2026 reinforces Dubai's position as a leading international hub for cybersecurity collaboration, innovation and digital resilience.
Now in its 15th edition, GISEC Global is positioning Dubai as a key meeting point for the cybersecurity community, as governments and businesses confront a rapidly evolving threat landscape shaped by artificial intelligence, geopolitical tensions and accelerating digital transformation. The continued growth of GISEC Global reflects increasing international demand for collaboration, with governments, regulators and technology leaders choosing Dubai as the platform to shape the next generation of cyber resilience.
Held under the theme Cyber First: The New Digital Order, GISEC Global 2026 is hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council, with the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) participating as the event's official Government Cybersecurity Partner. The event is also supported by the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police. Running until September 18, GISEC Global welcomes participants from 182 countries, serving as a global convergence point for government leaders, national cyber authorities, enterprise CISOs, technology innovators, ethical hackers and the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.
Global Cyber Leadership Converges in Dubai
A defining new addition to this year’s edition is the Cyber First Global Summit, where ministers, central bank governors, national cybersecurity authorities, CEOs and global institutions will examine the growing interdependence between cybersecurity, economic stability and national security. The summit will craft the future of cyber-first economies, where secure digital infrastructure and technological sovereignty are becoming essential to long-term resilience and economic continuity.
The show will also feature prominent cybersecurity leaders from across government and industry, including H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of UAE Cyber Security Council; H.E. Amer Sharaf, CEO of Cyber Security Systems and Services Sector at Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC); Subra Kumaraswamy, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Visa; Alex Attumalil, Global Chief Information Security Officer at Under Armour; and Roeland Delrue, Co-Founder and COO of Aikido Security. Their participation reflects the progressively global and cross-sector nature of cyber challenges facing governments and businesses.
From AI-enabled Cybercrime to Identity Fraud
The cybersecurity landscape is evolving faster than traditional defence models can adapt. AI is giving cybercriminals new ways to scale and refine attacks, with 60 per cent of ransomware campaigns now reported to be fully AI-assisted. Polymorphic malware further complicates the threat landscape by continuously altering its code, making it harder for traditional security systems to identify and contain malicious activity.
Deepfakes are emerging as a critical dimension of AI-enabled cybercrime, blurring the line between legitimate and fraudulent digital identities. The Entrust 2026 Identity Fraud Report, based on more than one billion identity verification events across 195 countries, found that deepfakes accounted for one in five biometric fraud attempts.
As organisations grapple with the implications of AI-powered identity fraud and digital manipulation, GISEC Global will bring the issue into sharp focus through a keynote session featuring Michael Kelly, the four-time Emmy Award-nominated actor best known for his role as Doug Stamper in House of Cards. His session will explore the growing threat posed by
deepfakes, digital identity and AI-powered impersonation, examining how technology is reshaping trust in an increasingly digital world.
Technology, Talent, and Readiness Take Centre Stage
GISEC Global 2026 will showcase emerging technologies across AI, quantum computing and OT/ICS, alongside live cyber drills and international cooperation forums that put cyber readiness to the test. The event will also place a strong emphasis on the people shaping cyber defence through programs including Women in Cyber, North Star Startups, Mentorship Labs.
The programme will also feature the Dubai Cyber Challenge, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, with DESC supporting the School of Cyber Defense in collaboration with its programme partners. Meanwhile the GISEC CISO Circle will gather more than 250 cybersecurity leaders for closed-door briefings and collaboration.
Building Sovereign Resilience in a Fragmented Digital World
As geopolitical tensions and cyberdriven threats reshape digital borders, governments are prioritising sovereign capabilities to protect national data, critical infrastructure and technological independence. From sovereign cloud environments and localised AI to post-quantum readiness, the next phase of AI preparedness will largely depend on a country’s ability to secure the technologies and systems supporting its economy.
GISEC Global 2026 will accelerate the wor’d’s shift from reactive cybersecurity to ecosystemwide resilience, uniting policymakers, security leaders and technology innovators to strengthen critical infrastructure, advance responsible AI governance and build digital trust. As governments and industry confront increasingly complex cyber threats, GISEC Global 2026 reinforces Dubai's position as a leading international hub for cybersecurity collaboration, innovation and digital resilience.
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