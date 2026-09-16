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Minister of Economy and Tourism visits Innovo Group in Dubai to explore robotics and advanced technology solutions that accelerate project delivery and boost productivity
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, led an official delegation to Innovo Group, a UAE-born global company operating across various domains of the built environment with expertise in construction, engineering, infrastructure, real estate development, and advanced project technologies. The visit included a field tour of an active project site being delivered by the company in Dubai, where H.E. reviewed the latest technologies and solutions utilized in project operations. He also explored automation and robotics applications designed to advance project execution, boost productivity, and enhance the work environment. H.E. was received by Bishoy Azmy, CEO of Innovo Group.
H.E. stated that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, continues to develop its new economic model underpinned by resilience, competitiveness, and knowledge. Centered on new economy sectors, technology, and innovation, this model reinforces the nation’s position as a leading global business and investment hub. It further bolsters the attractiveness of the UAE business environment, enhancing its capacity to attract leading companies in future industries and advanced technological solutions.
The visit aligns with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism to highlight successful, pioneering business models within new economy sectors and strengthen direct engagement with innovative companies operating in the UAE. Furthermore, it aims to encourage the adoption of advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics, across vital sectors, ultimately enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE's business environment.
H.E. Bin Touq noted that attracting global companies that harness new economy and technology solutions reflects the strong appeal of the UAE’s economic environment and the continued development of its knowledge- and innovation-based economic model. He highlighted the comprehensive ecosystem provided by the UAE economy, which combines a flexible legislative framework, a competitive business environment, advanced infrastructure, and ease of doing business.
The Minister of Economy and Tourism further stated that this ecosystem enables companies to develop their businesses, expand the scope of their operations and applications, and leverage the growing opportunities offered by future economic sectors in the UAE market. He emphasized that Innovo Group represents an advanced model of how established sectors can leverage innovation and advanced technologies to support the UAE's aspirations in the new economy.
During the visit, H.E. Bin Touq reviewed the latest technologies and solutions utilized in Innovo’s project operations and on-site workflow enhancements. He observed their role in enhancing operational efficiency, reinforcing safety standards, improving quality and coordination, and ensuring effective project execution and delivery.
The tour also showcased automation and robotics applications used in executing various tasks, highlighting their impact in supporting project teams and optimizing productivity. These technologies form part of Innovo Group’s broader approach to implementing innovation within active construction environments, allowing solutions to be tested, developed, and refined under real-world operating conditions prior to scaling.
H.E. was also briefed on the digital solutions employed for workflow monitoring and operations management. These tools help enhance coordination among work teams, enhance monitoring and support decision-making, and provide real-time visibility into the various stages of project execution and delivery.
Bishoy Azmy, CEO of Innovo Group, stated: “We are honored by the visit of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, and his keen interest in exploring the role of technology and innovation in advancing diverse sectors and economic activities, including the construction and built environment sector. This visit reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting and incentivizing the private sector to adopt and leverage advanced technologies, thereby enhancing productivity, driving competitiveness, and accelerating economic growth.”
He added: “At Innovo Group, we believe that the true value of technology lies in its practical applications and its capacity to address real-world project challenges. Driven by this vision, we are committed to integrating digital tools, automation, and robotics with our expertise in construction and engineering. This approach elevates safety and quality standards, drives productivity, and enhances project execution efficiency. We are proud of our role in strengthening the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and contributing to its vision of a more diversified, sustainable, and future-ready economy.”
As one of Investopia's strategic partners in the field of advanced technology, Innovo Group combines its expertise in delivering complex projects with the practical application of AI, robotics, digital twins, automation, and Building Information Modeling (BIM). This synergy improves safety, productivity, quality, and coordination while enhancing delivery certainty.
With more than 130 projects ongoing across four continents, Innovo Group leverages its portfolio of active project environments to test, develop, and scale innovations, significantly enhancing the design, construction, and operation of buildings and infrastructure. Through its projects, partnerships, and adoption of advanced technologies, the company supports the UAE’s ambition to solidify its position as a global hub for innovation, advanced technology, and future industries.
H.E. stated that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, continues to develop its new economic model underpinned by resilience, competitiveness, and knowledge. Centered on new economy sectors, technology, and innovation, this model reinforces the nation’s position as a leading global business and investment hub. It further bolsters the attractiveness of the UAE business environment, enhancing its capacity to attract leading companies in future industries and advanced technological solutions.
The visit aligns with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism to highlight successful, pioneering business models within new economy sectors and strengthen direct engagement with innovative companies operating in the UAE. Furthermore, it aims to encourage the adoption of advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics, across vital sectors, ultimately enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE's business environment.
H.E. Bin Touq noted that attracting global companies that harness new economy and technology solutions reflects the strong appeal of the UAE’s economic environment and the continued development of its knowledge- and innovation-based economic model. He highlighted the comprehensive ecosystem provided by the UAE economy, which combines a flexible legislative framework, a competitive business environment, advanced infrastructure, and ease of doing business.
The Minister of Economy and Tourism further stated that this ecosystem enables companies to develop their businesses, expand the scope of their operations and applications, and leverage the growing opportunities offered by future economic sectors in the UAE market. He emphasized that Innovo Group represents an advanced model of how established sectors can leverage innovation and advanced technologies to support the UAE's aspirations in the new economy.
During the visit, H.E. Bin Touq reviewed the latest technologies and solutions utilized in Innovo’s project operations and on-site workflow enhancements. He observed their role in enhancing operational efficiency, reinforcing safety standards, improving quality and coordination, and ensuring effective project execution and delivery.
The tour also showcased automation and robotics applications used in executing various tasks, highlighting their impact in supporting project teams and optimizing productivity. These technologies form part of Innovo Group’s broader approach to implementing innovation within active construction environments, allowing solutions to be tested, developed, and refined under real-world operating conditions prior to scaling.
H.E. was also briefed on the digital solutions employed for workflow monitoring and operations management. These tools help enhance coordination among work teams, enhance monitoring and support decision-making, and provide real-time visibility into the various stages of project execution and delivery.
Bishoy Azmy, CEO of Innovo Group, stated: “We are honored by the visit of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, and his keen interest in exploring the role of technology and innovation in advancing diverse sectors and economic activities, including the construction and built environment sector. This visit reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting and incentivizing the private sector to adopt and leverage advanced technologies, thereby enhancing productivity, driving competitiveness, and accelerating economic growth.”
He added: “At Innovo Group, we believe that the true value of technology lies in its practical applications and its capacity to address real-world project challenges. Driven by this vision, we are committed to integrating digital tools, automation, and robotics with our expertise in construction and engineering. This approach elevates safety and quality standards, drives productivity, and enhances project execution efficiency. We are proud of our role in strengthening the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and contributing to its vision of a more diversified, sustainable, and future-ready economy.”
As one of Investopia's strategic partners in the field of advanced technology, Innovo Group combines its expertise in delivering complex projects with the practical application of AI, robotics, digital twins, automation, and Building Information Modeling (BIM). This synergy improves safety, productivity, quality, and coordination while enhancing delivery certainty.
With more than 130 projects ongoing across four continents, Innovo Group leverages its portfolio of active project environments to test, develop, and scale innovations, significantly enhancing the design, construction, and operation of buildings and infrastructure. Through its projects, partnerships, and adoption of advanced technologies, the company supports the UAE’s ambition to solidify its position as a global hub for innovation, advanced technology, and future industries.
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