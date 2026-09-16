403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nozomi Networks to showcase cyber resilience for OT, IoT and critical infrastructure at GISEC Global 2026
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 16, 2026 - Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT, IoT and CPS cybersecurity, will be taking part in GISEC Global 2026, at the Dubai Exhibition Center (DEC) in Expo City Dubai from September 16 to 18. The company will exhibit how businesses can move from responding to incidents as they occur to taking a more proactive approach to managing cyber risk by enhancing their cyber resilience across OT, IoT and cyber-physical systems.
The UAE and the wider Middle East continue to prioritize building national cyber resilience and safeguarding critical infrastructure. In line with these priorities, Nozomi Networks will be participating in GISEC Global 2026 to connect with its customers and partners, share insights from Nozomi Networks Labs’ threat intelligence research and talk about the changing cyber-physical threat landscape.
“GISEC gives us an important opportunity to engage directly with customers, partners and industry stakeholders across the region,” said Bachir Moussa, Regional Vice President EMEA South, Nozomi Networks. “We want to demonstrate how improved visibility, threat intelligence and operational context can help organizations better understand their risks and improve their cyber resilience. As critical infrastructure becomes more interconnected, visibility into what’s happening across these environments is critical to ensuring secure and resilient operations.”
Visitors will be able to experience the company's latest cybersecurity capabilities through live demonstrations and an interactive demo box that presents real-world cyber-physical security challenges, led by Nozomi Networks' cybersecurity experts. The demonstrations will cover features including asset discovery, anomaly detection, threat intelligence and risk prioritization, enabling security teams to gain visibility over connected assets, detect new risks and improve critical infrastructure resilience.
Nozomi Networks will also highlight the latest advancements in AI-powered visibility, threat intelligence, vulnerability management and cyber resilience, featuring tools such as the Vantage IQ Assistant, allowing security teams to obtain insights faster, prioritize their actions and make more informed decisions across OT, IoT and cyber-physical environments.
Visitors will be able to meet the Nozomi Networks team in Hall 8, Stand E151, where they will be able to see live demonstrations and discuss the latest advances in OT, IoT and cyber-physical security.
The UAE and the wider Middle East continue to prioritize building national cyber resilience and safeguarding critical infrastructure. In line with these priorities, Nozomi Networks will be participating in GISEC Global 2026 to connect with its customers and partners, share insights from Nozomi Networks Labs’ threat intelligence research and talk about the changing cyber-physical threat landscape.
“GISEC gives us an important opportunity to engage directly with customers, partners and industry stakeholders across the region,” said Bachir Moussa, Regional Vice President EMEA South, Nozomi Networks. “We want to demonstrate how improved visibility, threat intelligence and operational context can help organizations better understand their risks and improve their cyber resilience. As critical infrastructure becomes more interconnected, visibility into what’s happening across these environments is critical to ensuring secure and resilient operations.”
Visitors will be able to experience the company's latest cybersecurity capabilities through live demonstrations and an interactive demo box that presents real-world cyber-physical security challenges, led by Nozomi Networks' cybersecurity experts. The demonstrations will cover features including asset discovery, anomaly detection, threat intelligence and risk prioritization, enabling security teams to gain visibility over connected assets, detect new risks and improve critical infrastructure resilience.
Nozomi Networks will also highlight the latest advancements in AI-powered visibility, threat intelligence, vulnerability management and cyber resilience, featuring tools such as the Vantage IQ Assistant, allowing security teams to obtain insights faster, prioritize their actions and make more informed decisions across OT, IoT and cyber-physical environments.
Visitors will be able to meet the Nozomi Networks team in Hall 8, Stand E151, where they will be able to see live demonstrations and discuss the latest advances in OT, IoT and cyber-physical security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment