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Brazil’s Eneva Brings Gas-to-Power Expertise to Venezuela Energy Week 2027
(MENAFN- APO Group) CARACAS, Venezuela, September 15, 2026/ -- Brazilian energy company Eneva has joined Venezuela Energy Week 2027 as a Silver Sponsor, bringing experience in integrated gas-to-power and off-grid energy solutions to discussions around Venezuela’s vast natural gas resources.
The company’s participation comes as Venezuela considers how to develop its substantial natural gas resources and address persistent power-generation and infrastructure needs. Eneva has been exploring potential opportunities in the country, with CEO Lino Cançado saying in June 2026 that the company sees opportunities in gas-fired power generation as Venezuela undergoes regulatory and administrative changes. He also said the company was assessing opportunities across exploration and production, power generation and other areas, but that no concrete projects or partnerships had yet been established.
Eneva’s relevance to Venezuela lies in its experience integrating gas production with electricity generation. The company has developed the Reservoir-to-Wire model in Brazil, connecting natural gas production directly to thermal power generation and, where applicable, the electricity grid. The model is designed to reduce intermediate transportation requirements, improve supply reliability and monetize gas resources in areas where conventional infrastructure may be limited.
The Parnaíba Complex in Maranhão is one of the largest examples of this model, with 1.9 GW of installed gas-fired generation capacity in operation. Eneva produces gas from fields near the complex and uses it to supply the power plants, integrating upstream production and electricity generation within the same development.
Eneva has also applied integrated gas and power solutions in more remote markets. In Amazonas, its Azulão–Jaguatirica system combines gas production and treatment with liquefaction, road transportation, storage and regasification before the gas is used for power generation at the Jaguatirica II plant. Eneva describes the project as a Reservoir-to-Wire application designed to serve a region without conventional pipeline access.
This experience is relevant to Venezuela because gas development does not have to be limited to exports. Gas can also provide fuel for power generation serving upstream operations, industrial facilities and communities, particularly where transmission or pipeline infrastructure is constrained.
Venezuela has substantial natural gas resources alongside its oil reserves, but developing those resources will require investment in production, processing, transportation and power infrastructure. Integrated projects that link gas supply directly with electricity generation could offer one route to monetizing resources while addressing local energy needs.
Eneva has also developed small-scale LNG capabilities to supply customers outside traditional pipeline networks. Its Parnaíba facility began supplying LNG to off-grid industrial customers in 2024, providing another example of how gas can be commercialized where pipeline infrastructure is unavailable or uneconomic.
Eneva’s participation in Venezuela Energy Week 2027 comes at a time when the country is assessing multiple pathways for rebuilding its energy sector. The company brings a specific area of expertise to those discussions: connecting domestic gas resources with reliable power generation and new commercial markets.
Venezuela Energy Week 2027 will bring together governments, national oil companies, international operators, investors and service providers in Caracas to advance investment across the country’s energy value chain. As a Silver Sponsor, Eneva will contribute a Brazilian perspective on gas monetization, integrated power generation and energy solutions for markets where infrastructure gaps remain a major investment consideration.
The company’s participation comes as Venezuela considers how to develop its substantial natural gas resources and address persistent power-generation and infrastructure needs. Eneva has been exploring potential opportunities in the country, with CEO Lino Cançado saying in June 2026 that the company sees opportunities in gas-fired power generation as Venezuela undergoes regulatory and administrative changes. He also said the company was assessing opportunities across exploration and production, power generation and other areas, but that no concrete projects or partnerships had yet been established.
Eneva’s relevance to Venezuela lies in its experience integrating gas production with electricity generation. The company has developed the Reservoir-to-Wire model in Brazil, connecting natural gas production directly to thermal power generation and, where applicable, the electricity grid. The model is designed to reduce intermediate transportation requirements, improve supply reliability and monetize gas resources in areas where conventional infrastructure may be limited.
The Parnaíba Complex in Maranhão is one of the largest examples of this model, with 1.9 GW of installed gas-fired generation capacity in operation. Eneva produces gas from fields near the complex and uses it to supply the power plants, integrating upstream production and electricity generation within the same development.
Eneva has also applied integrated gas and power solutions in more remote markets. In Amazonas, its Azulão–Jaguatirica system combines gas production and treatment with liquefaction, road transportation, storage and regasification before the gas is used for power generation at the Jaguatirica II plant. Eneva describes the project as a Reservoir-to-Wire application designed to serve a region without conventional pipeline access.
This experience is relevant to Venezuela because gas development does not have to be limited to exports. Gas can also provide fuel for power generation serving upstream operations, industrial facilities and communities, particularly where transmission or pipeline infrastructure is constrained.
Venezuela has substantial natural gas resources alongside its oil reserves, but developing those resources will require investment in production, processing, transportation and power infrastructure. Integrated projects that link gas supply directly with electricity generation could offer one route to monetizing resources while addressing local energy needs.
Eneva has also developed small-scale LNG capabilities to supply customers outside traditional pipeline networks. Its Parnaíba facility began supplying LNG to off-grid industrial customers in 2024, providing another example of how gas can be commercialized where pipeline infrastructure is unavailable or uneconomic.
Eneva’s participation in Venezuela Energy Week 2027 comes at a time when the country is assessing multiple pathways for rebuilding its energy sector. The company brings a specific area of expertise to those discussions: connecting domestic gas resources with reliable power generation and new commercial markets.
Venezuela Energy Week 2027 will bring together governments, national oil companies, international operators, investors and service providers in Caracas to advance investment across the country’s energy value chain. As a Silver Sponsor, Eneva will contribute a Brazilian perspective on gas monetization, integrated power generation and energy solutions for markets where infrastructure gaps remain a major investment consideration.
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