MENAFN - Asia Times) The Hugging Face incident, in which hundreds of OpenAI agents broke out of their sandbox and launched a nation-state-level attack on another site, has dominated discourse within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) community since its discovery in July.

Ajeya Cotra of METR, who released one of the most thorough reports on the incident, subtitled her summary“It's a major warning shot, and might be the last one we get.” Sam Altman described the event as“the first sort of security incident that I felt very viscerally,” while OpenAI said it would slow the development of its models.

That same month, news broke that over a thousand researchers and leaders at major labs signed an open letter calling for government intervention to“pace the frontier” and slow the rate at which AI capabilities increase. Six weeks later, Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, published a piece laying out how pacing could work, with other lab leaders signaling their support.

As fear of the frontier broke into the mainstream in this month, China and the United States were coordinating a ministerial summit on AI. But pacing the frontier is unlikely to make the agenda.

Both delegations will enter the summit viewing their mandates as protecting the continued acceleration of their country's AI capabilities. The optimistic case for the summit is a trust-building exercise, helping create channels for coordination should a future event change political calculations.

Labs concerned about the accelerating pace of AI capabilities find themselves in a difficult position. One lab disarming accomplishes nothing, as other labs will push ahead. The labs can't coordinate among themselves, as this runs afoul of antitrust policy, which means any coordination or pause must come from the US government.