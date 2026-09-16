Cox's Bazar Needs Better Connectivity, Infrastructure To Unlock Tourism Potential

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Cox's Bazar has the potential to emerge as a major regional beach and resort destination, but better transport connectivity, destination management, environmental protection and skilled manpower are needed to realize that opportunity, according to Hedi Ben Aissa, Group General Manager of Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa.

Ben Aissa said Bangladesh's premier leisure destination continues to attract strong domestic demand, particularly during weekends, holidays and festive periods. However, travelers have become increasingly conscious of value, with guests seeking flexible packages and more experiences within their overall spending.

"Demand for quality resort experiences remains strong," he mentioned, adding that Sea Pearl has responded by expanding leisure packages, family offerings, corporate events and all-inclusive experiences.

Domestic travelers remain main market

According to Ben Aissa, domestic leisure travelers-including families, couples and groups of friends-continue to form the resort's core customer base. Corporate groups, conferences, dealer meetings, destination events and social celebrations are also becoming increasingly important.

He said families are increasingly looking for properties where accommodation, dining, recreation, children's activities and entertainment can be accessed within a secure destination.

While international tourism to Cox's Bazar remains limited, he sees significant potential among expatriates, regional travelers and visitors combining business and leisure.

Competition shifts beyond room rates

The Cox's Bazar hospitality market has become more competitive with the arrival of new hotels, resorts and serviced accommodation, Ben Aissa claimed.

He noted that competition is now determined by factors including service quality, food and beverage, recreational facilities, cleanliness, safety, digital reputation and the overall guest experience rather than simply room prices or location.

Sea Pearl's beachfront location and facilities, including restaurants, swimming pools, a water park, spa and event spaces, allow it to position itself as a complete destination resort, he added.

However, he cautioned that aggressive price competition should not undermine service quality, safety or the long-term positioning of Cox's Bazar.

Seasonality remains major challenge

Strong seasonal fluctuations continue to affect the destination, with demand typically rising during winter, weekends, school holidays and national celebrations, while weekdays and the monsoon period can be considerably weaker.

To address this, Sea Pearl is seeking to create more reasons for travelers to visit throughout the year through family programs, wellness packages, corporate retreats, conferences, destination weddings, culinary events and long-stay offers.

Hedi Ben Aissa



The resort is also strengthening partnerships with travel agencies, online travel platforms and corporate clients.

Air connectivity could transform destination

Improved air connectivity and further development of Cox's Bazar airport could have a "transformational" impact on tourism, Ben Aissa noted.

More frequent flights, convenient schedules and stronger regional connectivity would make the destination more accessible to high-spending domestic and international travelers.

However, he stressed that improved connectivity must be accompanied by better ground transportation, cleanliness, safety, multilingual information and quality attractions.

"Connectivity must be supported by a complete destination strategy," he expressed.

Infrastructure, sustainability need attention

Ben Aissa identified road conditions, utility reliability, waste management, urban planning, beach management and environmental protection among the key challenges facing tourism businesses in Cox's Bazar.

He also called for greater coordination between government agencies, local authorities, airlines, tourism organizations and private-sector operators.

"Destination development cannot happen through hotel investment alone," he said, emphasizing the need for reliable infrastructure and professionally managed public spaces.





The resort executive also highlighted the shortage of professionally trained hospitality workers, calling for stronger practical training, hospitality education and internationally recognized professional development opportunities.

Sea Pearl focuses on experience-led growth

Changing traveler preferences are also pushing resorts to offer more than accommodation. Ben Aissa said guests increasingly seek wellness, quality dining, family entertainment, local experiences, strong internet connectivity and personalized services.

Sea Pearl is considering further improvements to rooms and public areas, new food and beverage concepts, expanded wellness and family entertainment facilities, as well as investments in technology, energy efficiency, water management, safety and employee development.

Looking ahead three to five years, Ben Aissa explained Sea Pearl aims to strengthen its position as a complete destination resort focused on hospitality, wellness, gastronomy, events and responsible tourism.

For Cox's Bazar, he concluded, coordinated public-private efforts could help the destination move beyond its reliance on seasonal domestic tourism and establish itself as a recognized leisure and resort destination in South Asia.

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