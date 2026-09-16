Heavy Rain Lashes Bengaluru IMD Forecasts More Showers Across K'taka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 16 (IANS) Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru, inundating several residential areas and causing damage in parts of the city, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread rainfall, including heavy showers, across several districts of Karnataka over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The heavy downpour in Bengaluru on Tuesday night resulted in the collapse of a military compound wall in the Domlur area, leaving three cows dead and Muniraju, the owner, seriously injured. Muniraju suffered fractures in both legs and is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Residents said they had repeatedly urged authorities to repair the compound wall, which they claimed had remained in a vulnerable condition for several years. They also alleged that the wall had been constructed without an adequate foundation and that there was no proper arrangement for the drainage of rainwater.

Residents said water rushes into nearby residential areas whenever there is heavy rainfall. Following the incident, several residents have reportedly moved out of their homes temporarily, fearing that the remaining portion of the compound wall could collapse.

Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Emergency Services have taken up rescue and relief operations at the spot. Local MLA N.A. Haris visited the affected area and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across coastal, Malnad and interior districts of Karnataka under the influence of the southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is likely in Udupi, Mangaluru and Karwar districts. The IMD has also warned of rough sea conditions and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the hilly and mountainous areas of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Madikeri and Hassan districts, where a yellow alert has been issued.

Several districts in southern and central Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru and Chamarajanagar, are likely to receive moderate rainfall.

In north Karnataka, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Ballari districts are likely to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. Strong winds with 30-40 kmph speed are also possible in some areas.

Weather experts said rainfall activity is expected to increase across various parts of the state from Wednesday due to a cyclonic circulation at sea level and increased wind speeds.

In Bengaluru, partly cloudy weather is expected during the day, with moderate to heavy rainfall likely during the evening or night.