Which Medigap Carriers Raised Rates In 2026? A Filed-Rate Review Names Highmark, Humana And Dozens More

MENAFN - GetNews)"Medigap carriers raised 2026 rates as much as 49.8% - EasyKind Medicare filed-rate review, CSG Actuarial data through June 2026, medicareyourself"A review of CSG Actuarial's 2026 rate-change filings found 76 Medicare Supplement carriers with filed changes across EasyKind Medicare's 25-state licensed footprint, led by a 49.8 percent Plan G jump from Highmark Blue Shield in Pennsylvania, the Cherry Hill brokerage reports.

Cherry Hill, NJ - September 15, 2026 - Medigap carriers that raised rates in 2026 include Highmark Blue Shield in Pennsylvania, whose Plan G premium jumped 49.8 percent effective January 1, 2026, and dozens of others among the 76 companies with filed 2026 rate changes across the 25 states where EasyKind Medicare is licensed to sell. The review, compiled from CSG Actuarial's monthly filings, covers seven reports from December 2025 through June 2026 and lists 372 rate changes.

The pattern is not an outlier. Sixty-four percent of the 367 Plan G filings in those states landed at 15 percent or higher, and the median Plan G increase across them is 15.3 percent. Only 15 filings held Plan G flat. Medigap plan letters are set by federal law, so a Plan G bought from one carrier covers exactly what a Plan G bought from another carrier covers. The filing behind the premium is what differs, and it is public record.

New Jersey shows the same mechanics on a smaller scale. Humana Insurance Company filed a 7.01 percent increase in June 2024, a 16.22 percent increase in August 2025, and an 18 percent increase on its New Jersey Plan N business effective July 1, 2026; its Plan G rate in that filing held flat. State filings tied to the block show why the pressure keeps building. Its loss ratio, the share of premium paid back out in claims, climbed from 46 percent in 2020 to just over 100 percent in 2025, meaning it paid out more in claims than it collected in premium that year.

A rate-increase letter is not a locked door. Because benefits are standardized by plan letter, a policyholder can move the identical coverage to a lower-priced carrier at any time, though applications outside protected enrollment windows generally involve medical underwriting. New Jersey residents get one guaranteed window: the state's six-month Medigap open enrollment period, which starts with Part B enrollment and accepts applicants regardless of health history. EasyKind Medicare reviews a renewal letter against the full filing list by phone at no charge, at 855-559-1700; the carrier pays the broker, so the review does not change the price a consumer pays.

The full carrier-by-carrier filing list, updated as new CSG Actuarial reports arrive, is published at medicareyourself/medicare-supplement/rate-increases-2026.

About EasyKind Medicare

EasyKind Medicare is an independent Medicare insurance brokerage based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and licensed in 35 states. Led by broker Anthony Orner (NPN 20586791), the firm publishes filed-rate data for Medicare Supplement plans and helps consumers compare Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Part D prescription drug plans across carriers. Reach EasyKind Medicare at 855-559-1700 or medicareyourself.

Contact

Anthony Orner, EasyKind Medicare, 1309 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, 855-559-1700, medicareyourself