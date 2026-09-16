Brisbane, Australia - Sept 15, 2026 - Kathryn Porritt, founder of Iconic Empire and the world's leading expert on Iconic Personal Brand Strategy, has published her new book, Iconic Influence, on 9 September 2026. The book sets out what she calls the descension model: the argument that established experts should enter a market at its apex and scale downward from authority, rather than climb toward it from an entry-level offer.

The argument the book makes

Porritt's central claim is that the middle of the expert services market is being removed rather than reshaped, because artificial intelligence scales without limit at the low end of a market while genuine mastery becomes scarcer and more valuable at the high end.

"The middle is collapsing. And it isn't coming back. AI is commoditising everything average. The mass market is racing to the bottom on price," she writes. "In a world of artificial everything, authentic human mastery becomes the ultimate luxury."

The conclusion she draws is aimed at practitioners who have gone quiet.

"The work does not speak for itself. It never has," Porritt writes. "It needs the architecture, the positioning, and the right rooms, and it needs you to stop standing in your own shadow and charging a fraction of what you are worth."

What the book covers

The book is organised around four ideas.

The descension model, which argues that brand equity flows downward and never upward, so an expert should establish authority at the apex of a market first and scale from strength.

Positioning that cannot be compared, which describes how a practitioner creates a category in which they are the only logical choice, so that a buyer's question stops being "why you?" and becomes "how do I get access to you?"

The rooms where legacy is made, which covers commercialising influence through equity, advisory work, partnerships and access.

The knowing, which is Porritt's term for the certainty that brings an expert to this decision in the first place, and how to build from it.

Who the book is written for

The book is addressed to experts, founders and visionaries who have already mastered a craft, are tired of competing on price, and want positioning that outlasts algorithms and trends. Porritt is explicit that it is not written for people chasing followers or viral reach, and the book argues directly against the audience-building model that dominates the personal brand category.

Porritt has spent ten years working with hundreds of experts across more than twenty-five industries. Among them: Ryll Burgin-Doyle, Australia's leading business growth strategist, who moved from $20,000 engagements to $500,000 engagements under Porritt's model. Nine-figure entrepreneur and investor Eric Lochtefeld, founder or co-founder of twenty-three companies, describes Porritt as "the best marketing mind I have ever worked with in 25 years of running businesses."

Porritt founded and ran multiple multi-million dollar global companies before Iconic Empire, previously authored a book with Penguin Viking, and developed the Laws of Luxury and Hypertargeting processes.

Availability

Iconic Influence is available now. Details are at .

About Iconic Empire

Iconic Empire is a luxury and premium strategy company for expert brands, founded by Kathryn Porritt and based in Brisbane, Australia, serving clients globally. It works with experts, authors, speakers and chief executives to build premium positioning and commissioned offers through two rooms, the Iconic Boardroom and the Atelier, both by application. Kathryn Porritt is the founder and chief executive of Iconic Empire and an investor in elite personal brands. More information is available at .