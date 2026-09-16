Closed Revenue Is The Slowest Way To Judge An Outsourced Sales Function, Sell Up Tells Firm Owners

MENAFN - GetNews)As accounting, tax and advisory firms enter the Q4 planning cycle in which they set next year's revenue targets, Sell Up is pointing firm owners at three measures that move earlier than revenue does, and at two it regards as actively misleading.

Firm owners who outsource sales tend to assess the arrangement on closed revenue alone, according to Sell Up. The firm calls closed revenue the slowest available signal in a market with long sales cycles, arguing that by the time it moves, two or three quarters of correctable activity have already passed.

Sell Up describes its outsourced sales offering, Sales Firm, in six components on its website. Two of the six are reporting and measuring. The company says those two exist because a sales function a firm owner cannot see is one they cannot correct, and that they are the components a firm is least likely to specify when it agrees the arrangement.

"Owners ask us whether the sales function is working, and they almost always ask it holding a revenue figure," said Brian Mayoral, founder of Sell Up. "That figure is a report on decisions made two or three quarters ago. If you want to know whether it is working now, count the conversations and count how many become engagements. Everything else is history."

The measures Sell Up recommends fall into three groups.

The first is activity. Conversations held per week is a leading indicator that sits entirely inside a sales team's control, and Sell Up says it is what separates an ability problem from a volume problem.

The second is conversion. The rate at which qualified conversations become signed engagements tells a firm owner whether the offer, the price and the conversation are working. Sell Up notes that high activity with low conversion points to the offer rather than the seller, a distinction firms often reverse.

The third is time. The interval from first conversation to signed engagement determines what a compensation plan has to survive and what a pipeline forecast can reasonably claim. Sell Up says firms that have never measured it tend to work from an estimate that is shorter than the interval turns out to be.

The company also flags two measures it regards as misleading in professional services. Pipeline value inflates whenever a stalled conversation is left open, and lead volume tends to rise when a firm's conversion problem is misdiagnosed as a demand problem.

Sell Up states on its Sales Firm page that its own process begins by auditing a firm's existing sales process, analyzing call recordings and follow-up flow, and that this leads to an average of 20 percent additional revenue. That figure is the company's own published claim.

Sell Up works with accounting, tax and advisory firms across a range of services. These include Sales Firm, which places an outsourced sales team into the firm and handles recruiting and hiring, training, closing, reporting, management and measuring, and Firm Huddle, a growth program for firm owners covering offer creation, pricing and optimization, in which the company reviews more than 100 firm sales calls each month.

About Sell Up

Sell Up is a sales firm that works with accounting, tax and advisory firms on client acquisition and sales process. Its services include Sales Firm, a fully outsourced sales team covering recruiting and hiring, training, closing, reporting, management and measuring, and Firm Huddle, a growth program for firm owners focused on offer creation, pricing and optimization. Sell Up's approach is built around the rhythms of professional services selling, including annual compliance cycles, partner-led trust relationships, and the consultation to engagement handoff where most firms lose revenue.