Mccauley Law Offices Details What Happens When Q3 Estimated Tax Lands On Top Of A Balance Already Owed

MENAFN - GetNews)McCauley Law Offices, P.C., a tax law firm with offices in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Haddonfield, New Jersey and Westminster, Maryland, has set out guidance for taxpayers who face the third quarter estimated tax installment due September 15, 2026 while already carrying an unpaid federal balance from an earlier year. The guidance addresses a scheduling conflict that arrives every September for taxpayers in collection, where a current-year obligation and a prior-year arrangement fall due in the same week.

Why the September Installment Is Different for Taxpayers Already in Collection

The Internal Revenue Service treats the quarterly installment schedule and any collection arrangement as separate obligations. The estimated payment covering June 1 through August 31, 2026 is due September 15, 2026, and the IRS warns that a taxpayer who does not pay enough by the due date of each payment period may be charged a penalty even where a refund is ultimately due on the return.

For a taxpayer with an older liability, the practical difficulty is that the two obligations compete for the same money in the same week. Choosing between them without advice is where avoidable damage occurs, because a missed estimated payment and a missed arrangement payment do not carry the same consequences.

What Happens to an Existing Arrangement

An installment agreement generally requires the taxpayer to remain current on filing and payment obligations for later periods. Falling behind on current-year estimates can therefore place an existing agreement at risk, and a defaulted agreement returns the account to active collection rather than pausing it.

"The taxpayers who come to us in the worst position are almost never the ones who missed a payment they could not make," said Gregory M. McCauley, Esquire, founder of McCauley Law Offices, P.C. "They are the ones who quietly skipped an estimated installment to keep an existing arrangement alive, and then found out from a default notice months later that they had put the arrangement at risk anyway. Bring us both numbers in the same conversation and there is usually a way to hold the arrangement together. Bring us one of them in November and there may not be."

The Options for a Taxpayer Who Cannot Pay Both

Four routes are available. Each carries its own eligibility test and its own consequences, and none of them replaces filing the return on time.

Requesting or revising an installment agreement so that current and prior obligations sit inside one arrangement rather than competing.

Seeking currently not collectible status where a financial statement supports it, which suspends active collection while interest continues to accrue.

Submitting an offer in compromise where the facts genuinely support one, a route with strict eligibility requirements and a lengthy review.

Adjusting withholding for the remainder of the year, which can reduce or remove the January installment where the taxpayer has wage income to withhold against.

What Happens If You Simply Skip It

Skipping the installment without addressing it carries three separate consequences. Nothing about it is invisible to the IRS, the underpayment exposure attaches whether or not the year ends in a refund, and the risk to an existing arrangement is real. Taxpayers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland with both a current-year estimated obligation and a prior-year balance are urged to address the two together and before the installment date rather than after it. The firm's breakdown of Form 433-D, the form that records installment agreement terms, is available as an existing resource.

About McCauley Law Offices, P.C.

McCauley Law Offices, P.C. is a tax law firm founded in 1991 by Gregory M. McCauley, Esquire, with offices in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Haddonfield, New Jersey and Westminster, Maryland. The firm handles IRS audits and appeals, federal tax liens and levies, payroll tax matters, criminal tax defense and collection alternatives. Its attorneys are licensed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, and are admitted before the United States Tax Court, enabling nationwide representation in federal tax matters. Attorney biographies are available on the firm's attorney biographies page.