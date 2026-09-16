Kathiana Luk

Kathiana Aznaran Luk has a Master of Climate Science with a background in environmental engineering. Her thesis research, combining science and policy, explores how viticulture regions are projected to shift under climate change scenarios, and where these regions may relocate as environmental conditions evolve.

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