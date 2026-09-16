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Kathiana Luk

Kathiana Luk


2026-09-16 12:08:46
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Researcher, Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles

Kathiana Aznaran Luk has a Master of Climate Science with a background in environmental engineering. Her thesis research, combining science and policy, explores how viticulture regions are projected to shift under climate change scenarios, and where these regions may relocate as environmental conditions evolve.

Experience
  • –present Researcher, Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Education
  • 2025 University of Melbourne, MSc Climate Science
Publications
  • 2026 Multivariate Climate Analogues for Australian Viticulture Regions Under Climate Change, Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research
Professional Memberships
  • Expert Reviewer for IPCC AR7 (WGI)
  • ECR reviewer for WMO State of the Global Climate Report 2027

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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