Kathiana Luk
- Researcher, Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Kathiana Aznaran Luk has a Master of Climate Science with a background in environmental engineering. Her thesis research, combining science and policy, explores how viticulture regions are projected to shift under climate change scenarios, and where these regions may relocate as environmental conditions evolve.Experience
- –present Researcher, Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
- 2025 University of Melbourne, MSc Climate Science
- 2026 Multivariate Climate Analogues for Australian Viticulture Regions Under Climate Change, Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research
- Expert Reviewer for IPCC AR7 (WGI) ECR reviewer for WMO State of the Global Climate Report 2027
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