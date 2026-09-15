Gold Stutters As Rate Hike Odds Increase

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The prices of precious metals, particularly gold, came under pressure at the end of last week as investors increased their expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting. Meanwhile, trade figures from China highlighted a sharp rise in Russian gold entering the country through Hong Kong.

As global markets continue evolving in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the outcome of the September meeting of the Fed, companies like Numa Numa Resources Inc. could tweak their strategies aimed at maintaining...

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